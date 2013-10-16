16 Free Online Business Courses That Are Actually Worth Your Time

First Wharton decided to offer the core of its first year MBA program online.

Now Harvard Business School is exploring online options as well.

Increasingly, it’s possible to get an extremely well-rounded business education from the best professors in the world without enrolling in a university or even leaving your house.

While online courses won’t necessarily give you the pay boost of a traditional two-year MBA and probably won’t land you a job on Wall Street, they can give you many of the core skills taught at top universities and business schools.

We’ve found some of the best and most useful free online business courses out there.

We’ve noted which courses are self-paced and which are being released more formally and sequentially.

The Coursera, Udacity, and EdX platforms all offer the opportunity to complete coursework and earn a certificate for completing the course, but any of these can be taken more casually.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.