The Best Cheap Tech Tools To Get Your New Business Going

It’s no secret that there are lots of hurdles to starting a new business.



We took a look at some free and open source software that will help remove obstacles from your path.

OpenOffice is a fully-loaded productivity suite that easily fills the shoes of more expensive software. For those wishing there was a free version of Microsoft Office, this is it.

NeoOffice is a port of OpenOffice that has been optimised for Mac users. It features many speed improvements, stability, and it’s free.

Google Apps is a web-based suite that offers collaboration and communication tools for businesses. Share documents in real time and take advantage of their Gmails amazing storage. And best of all, everything is supported by Google for a minimal fee: $50 per year per user. That means you can save a lot on maintenance and IT costs.

phpBMS will organise sales orders and track your interactions with clients, both current and prospective. You can send invoices, track orders, and track sales.

Lemon POS is an indispensable tool for the small retailer. It is open source point-of-sale software that operates exactly like POS software at major stores like Best Buy and Barnes & Noble, giving your retail location a more professional image.

SugarCRM is a consolidated tool for managing task lists, updating calendars, and sharing information in general. There’s no reason not to try it. The same software is used by major companies like Coca Cola, Men’s Wearhouse, and H&R Block.

Dropbox is a service that is as straightforward as it is easy to use. It lets you store and share files online. Use it to back up important documents. You get 2 GB of space for free, or you can pay for as much as $20 per month for 100 GB.

Evernote is your scrapbook that’s accessible from anywhere. Use it to keep track of your ideas, pictures, or anything else you like across all platforms: iPhone, Android, desktop, and tablet. You’ll never forget anything again.

Did we miss a good one? Leave a comment and let us know what you use.

