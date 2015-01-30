The Best Free Apps For iPhone

There are more than a million iPhone apps out there, so it can be hard to find the ones truly worth using.
But we can tell you this: most of the best apps are completely free.
Whether you just bought a new iPhone or you’re simply looking for something new, here are some essential free apps you should download today.
Evernote allows you to create your own digital collection of notes, photos, web pages, audio clips, and more. And, once you add something to your notebook, Evernote indexes it so that you can search for it through the app or on your desktop. It's a great productivity tool -- our own Nicholas Carlson even used it to write a 93,000-word book about Yahoo.
SoundCloud isn't just another music service -- it allows you to discover new songs, podcasts, and any other type of audio. The Explore tab shows you which podcasts and tracks are currently trending. If you want one single app for listening to podcasts, books, and music, this is it.
Pandora allows you to build personalised radio stations based on your favourite artists or music genres. You can stream music on your phone for free, unlike Spotify which requires a $US9.99 monthly subscription. You can sign up for the ad-free version, Pandora One, for $US4.99 per month. And, if you hear a song you like, you can buy it directly from within the app.
Yahoo News Digest is a beautiful news reader that pings you twice a day with the most important updates.
There are tons of news reader apps out there, but Yahoo's made our list because it's one of the most beautifully designed ones and it takes a slightly different approach than most. Rather than browsing through tons of curated articles, Yahoo's app sends you a personalised digest in the morning and the evening with the most important articles of the day.
Instagram is one of the best iPhone apps out there, and with more than 200 million active users it seems like most smartphone owners agree. The app comes with a ton of creative editing filters and it's extremely simple to use. But what's most interesting is the way people have been using it to document their lives and tell incredible stories, such as the so-called 'Outlaw Instagrammers.'
What started out as an amusing way to send photos to your friends has evolved into one of the most popular apps in the world. In addition to sending images that disappear within seconds, you can now send messages and weave together multiple 'snaps' to create a cohesive story. News organisations have also been using the service to send temporary alerts to their followers.
Microsoft's Outlook app for the iPhone is incredibly easy to use and works well with most existing email services such as Gmail. You can also sync it to Dropbox or Google Drive, which is convenient for quickly sharing files. The People tab is one of our favourite features, since it provides a faster way to get in touch with the people you email the most.
Have you ever come across a phone number in your contacts list, but can't remember how you met that person or why you know them? That's what Humin is for. The app remembers tiny details, such as where a contact works or which mutual friends you may have. All you have to do is enter the phone number, or you can simply search a phrase such as 'Met last week' or 'Friends with Joe' to pull up the desired contact.
Google Maps is still the king of navigation apps. There are a few worthy competitors, but Google Maps' location precision, flexibility when it comes to transportation options, and real-time traffic updates makes it hard to beat. Both pedestrian and driving directions are incredibly accurate, and the app gives you several route options to choose from.
If you frequently record voice memos or conduct interviews, Voice Record Pro is an essential app. The sound quality is impeccable, and you can easily upload recordings to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, or email them directly from the app. Plus, you can bookmark certain parts of the recording to jump back to them later and add notes.
Google Drive is one of the easiest way to create, edit, and read documents from wherever you are. Once you create a file in Google Docs, you can view it at any time on any device. You can also enable it to work offline so that you can view files even when you don't have an internet connection.
If you've ever wondered why the actor in the movie you're watching looks familiar, IMDb will tell you. The Internet Movie Database is the most comprehensive resource for finding details on every TV show or movie ever made. And, you can also browse local movie times, TV schedules, and view movie trailers from within the app.
There's no need to call up your favourite restaurant when you want to order dinner. Seamless makes the process so much easier by allowing you browse restaurants and menus directly from your phone. You can sort restaurants by different types of cuisine, location, and price. And, if a restaurant is closed, it won't appear in your search.
Steller is an excellent app for tapping into your creative side. You can upload images from your phone and lay text over them to create a cohesive visual narrative. Then when you're finished, you can share your story to Facebook or Twitter and through Stellar's own network within the app.
Instagram's Hyperlapse app makes it incredibly easy to create short time-lapse videos without any equipment. And you don't have to worry about shaky footage either -- the app automatically stabilizes your videos.
The idea behind Two Dots is simple: connect dots of the same colour to one another by swiping, just like the original Dots game. The sequel, however, adds a deeper new element by requiring you to connect dots to complete levels rather than just trying to beat your high score. It's a beautifully designed and addictive game.
Angry Birds Star Wars II is a full-bodied sequel to the original pig-flinging game, adding dozens of new levels and 50 different characters to play as. You can swap out different character packs too, which lets you experiment with different gameplay strategies.
If you love arcade racing games, then Asphalt 8 is a must. Loaded with sexy cars and dizzying tracks, Asphalt 8 is the closest you'll get to a console racing game like Burnout on your phone.
If there's a TV show you're addicted to, no matter how niche, it probably has its own QuizUp category. Whether you're just looking to pass the time or want to test your knowledge, QuizUp is a challenging trivia app filled with detailed questions that will puzzle your brain. You can challenge your friends or the app will randomly pair you with a partner from around the world.
RunKeeper is one of the most popular fitness apps out there, and for good reason. In addition to mapping your run, it logs your speed and distance too. What's great, however, is that it integrates with music really well, so you don't have to actually exit the app to switch between tracks.
If your New Years resolution was to be better at sticking to your budget, try using Mint. It's one of the most trusted financial apps out there, providing real-time information about your account transactions and balances. This makes it easy to make buying decisions on the fly.
Simply put, Venmo is the easiest way to pay people back. It's a free app that connects to your checking account, allowing you to send and receive payments to whomever you want. Business Insider's Jillian D'Onfro can't live without it.
VSCO Cam is an easy-to-use photo editing app with a simple interface that lets you add different effects to images. The filters and tools are better than what you'd find in most apps, and the sliders make it easy to fine tune each photograph to your liking. Some of the best iPhone photographers use it regularly.
If you don't already have this one, you're in a small group. Facebook is the largest social network and the easiest way to keep track of what your friends and family are up to, news, and upcoming events, among other things. The company is always rolling out new updates meant to keep your News Feed as clean and relevant as possible, too.
