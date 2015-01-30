The Best Free Apps For iPhone

There are more than a million iPhone apps out there, so it can be hard to find the ones truly worth using.

But we can tell you this: most of the best apps are completely free.

Whether you just bought a new iPhone or you’re simply looking for something new, here are some essential free apps you should download today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.