10 Free iPhone Apps We Can't Live Without

Photo: Apple
We’ve become pretty accustomed to shelling out a dollar or two for the best iPhone apps, but many of the best apps are free.Here are our favourite iPhone apps that won’t cost you a penny, and don’t include any ads!
Evernote, Inc's 'Company Of The Year 2011', is an incredible app for staying organised and 'never losing anything again' (the company's slogan).
We like to keep receipts, to-do lists, voice memos, notes, websites to visit, and more inside Evernote. You can even email things straight to your Evernote account.
Photosynth is a super smart panoramic photo app from Microsoft that lets you stitch together 360 degree photos of your surroundings.
The app is a no-brainer to use, and is dollars less than its competitors.
LinkedIn's CardMunch app employs an army of real people to decipher business cards you've collected and input them into your phone.
All you need to do is take pictures of cards you've picked up from people you've met, wait 5-10 minutes, and the app spits back a contact card for your iPhone.
iPhone users are blessed with the best cameras on any mobile phone, but what if you want to add a little flair to your photos?
Instagram, Apple's App Of The Year 2011, is a free app that lets you apply many top notch hand-crafted filters and effects to pictures you've taken.
What really makes Instagram special, however, is the dedicated community of users that have made Instagram a social network unto itself for photography fanatics.
Flipboard's new iPhone app is our favourite way to read news on your iPhone.
It brings in news and images from Facebook, Twitter, and curated channels (like 'Design'), and presents it all in a drop-dead gorgeous fashion.
Forget about syncing pictures and documents to your iPhone via iTunes and USB cables.
Dropbox creates a folder on your computer and on your iPhone that always stays in sync.
Stick a PDF in the Dropbox folder on your computer, and it appears once you open the Dropbox app on your iPhone.
The same goes for pictures, songs, videos, and just about anything you need to take with you on your iPhone in a hurry.
While we actually prefer SugarSync in the long run because it offers more options for power users, Dropbox is a dead simple way to get anything onto your iPhone that anyone can figure out.
Kayak not only looks great, but makes it easy to find flights and hotels right on your iPhone.
We love the way Kayak structures its flight search results, providing you with tons of options and filters to help you narrow things down. It's just as easy as on your computer.
Temple Run is as addictive (and as free) as games for iPhone come.
You play as an Indiana Jones-esque character running from ghouls, jumping over obstacles, and generally just trying to stay alive. This game's easy to learn, hard to master, and will own your life once you start playing it.
Facebook is hands down the most fully featured social network app on iPhone.
You can chat with friends, check out new Timeline profiles, respond to and view events, and upload photos in a snap.
Plus, unlike the web version of Facebook (at least for now), there are no ads!
ESPN ScoreCenter is our go-to for the latest sports scores and news.
The 'columns' view makes swiping through different sports simple, and the bottom news ticker is really useful.
What's the coolest part about ScoreCenter? You can quickly set up Push alerts for all the games you want to keep track of.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.