10 Free iPhone Apps We Can't Live Without

Forget about syncing pictures and documents to your iPhone via iTunes and USB cables.

Dropbox creates a folder on your computer and on your iPhone that always stays in sync.

Stick a PDF in the Dropbox folder on your computer, and it appears once you open the Dropbox app on your iPhone.

The same goes for pictures, songs, videos, and just about anything you need to take with you on your iPhone in a hurry.

While we actually prefer SugarSync in the long run because it offers more options for power users, Dropbox is a dead simple way to get anything onto your iPhone that anyone can figure out.

