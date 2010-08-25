Best Foursquare Promotion Yet: FREE BURRITOS

Qdoba is offering the biggest incentive to check-in to places on Foursquare we’ve seen yet: free burritos.



Qdoba is encouraging people to check-in to their retail locations and “shout about how [they] beat Burrito Boredom.” The company will pick its favourite shouts every day and reward those customers with free burritos.

Foursquare has started landing promotions with a number of large chains over the past few months, most notably Starbucks, but the quality of the offers varies.

But you can’t argue with free burritos.

