10 TV Shows You Should Be Watching

What it's about: The sci-fi series follows the adventures of a humanoid alien, The Doctor, who travels through time and space in a time machine -- The TARDIS -- armed with nothing but a quick wit and a sonic screwdriver.

'Doctor Who' is one of the longest running TV shows. Created in 1963, the series was cancelled 33 years later, but then relaunched in 2005 for a new generation. To keep the series fresh, the Doctor is able to regenerate into a new body whenever he's killed, a twist which has paved the way for 13 different actors to play the lead role.

Why you should watch: We won't lie, the sci-fi show can be a bit difficult to get into. Among the show's long list of characters are aliens and giant-tin robots called Cybermen. Sometimes, 'Doctor Who' gets downright weird; however, the show has gained a huge cult following since its return. That's partly because of the personality of the ever whimsical but haunted Doctor who abhors violence and guns but has a mysterious past of his own.

The relationships between both the Doctor and companions which travel with him in space have also driven the show's success. Some of the series' best plotslines carry over the length of an entire season. It's fun to look for clues and hints to see how a season will come full circle.

Peter Capaldi plays the latest incarnation of the Doctor. The show recently wrapped up its eighth season.

Where to watch: BBC America, Netflix, Amazon

Check out a trailer for the series here.