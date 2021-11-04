22 foreign-language shows you should be watching on Netflix

“Young Royals” is a Swedish teen drama series with a dedicated fanbase.

For those looking for more teen dramas in their life (who isn’t?) but with more LGBTQ representation than some of the classics (your “OCs,” your “Gossip Girls”), look no further than “Young Royals,” which kind of feels like fan-fiction come to life, in the best way.

Sweden’s young prince, Wilhelm, is sent to the boarding school Hillerska after getting in a fight at a club. His classmates are also, wait for it, young royals! The six-part first season revolves around Wilhelm and his burgeoning feelings for classmate Simon. It was renewed for a season two that will drop in 2022.

While it doesn’t have a critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have a 99% audience score.

Watch the trailer here.