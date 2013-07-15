The 30 Best Football Players On Wall Street

Anyone who plays football professionally knows that they won’t be able to play forever. That means they need to have post-football career plans in mind.



For some, Wall Street is the perfect fit. It’s cut-throat, super competitive and it takes a lot of discipline to put in all those long hours.

So it should come as no surprise that there are a bunch of former football stars working in trading, investment banking and wealth management.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best football players in finance. (Note: These names are not in any particular order).

Many of these guys played professionally before heading to Wall Street. Others were standouts in college. Some have even done internships at investment banks during the off-season while still playing in the NFL.

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected] to add to the list. A photo would also be greatly appreciated.

