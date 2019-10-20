10 foods you shouldn't leave Boston without trying

INSIDER Clam chowder is a must-try when visiting Boston.

Boston is known for its research universities, history, and of course, its delicious food.

You can’t leave Boston without stopping at Mike’s Pastry or Modern Pastry for a cannoli.

Clam chowder is a staple that you can find just about anywhere in Boston.

When travelling, one of the best things you can do to experience a new place is to eat. And if you’re visiting Boston in particular, you have no shortage of delicious options to try. From desserts to seafood, the city is known for its tasty, and often iconic, foods.

Here are the top 10 dishes you need to eat the next time you’re in Boston.

Baked beans are a classic Boston food that dates back to before the 17th century.

Scroe/TripAdvisor This dish is traditionally served in a small crock with brown bread as a side.

This Boston staple has Native American roots and was originally made using maple syrup. Historians believe that the recipe was later taken by colonists who started adding molasses, making it the dish it is known as today. By the early 1900s, this slow-baked dish became a Boston classic, and the city was likely given its nickname, “Beantown,” as part of a publicity stunt.

This dish is traditionally served in a small crock with brown bread on the side. You can find some of the best Boston baked beans at Beantown Pub and Island Creek Oyster Bar.

Boston cream pie was originally just called “chocolate cream pie.”

rockydogz1/TripAdvisor It consists of two layers of French butter sponge cake filled with custard, brushed with rum syrup, and topped with shiny chocolate fondant.

Perhaps the second most popular dish of this city is the Boston cream pie. This dessert has been a city staple since 1856 when it was first invented by French chef Augustine Francois Anezin at the Omni Parker House.

Originally, chefs and consumers alike referred to it as a chocolate cream pie. It consists of two layers of French butter sponge cake filled with custard, brushed with rum syrup, and topped with shiny chocolate fondant. Eventually, it was renamed Boston cream pie on the Parker House’s menu.

Of course, you can still find it on the Parker House Hotel’s menu – now Parker’s Restaurant at the Omni Parker House – but there’s also a great version of this cake at Flour Bakery and Legal Sea Foods.

You can’t leave Boston without trying a bowl of clam chowder.

Shutterstock/Ezume Images The classic recipe boasts of clams, milk or cream, onions, potatoes, and don’t forget the oyster crackers to thicken it up further.

This thick soup is believed to have entered the New England area in the early 18th century thanks to Nova Scotian, French, or British settlers, and quickly became a staple. In fact, it was being served at Ye Olde Union Oyster House in Boston by 1836.

The classic recipe is made of clams, milk or cream, onions, and potatoes. Plus, don’t forget the oyster crackers to thicken it up even more.

You can find it just about anywhere in Boston, but Union Oyster House is still around if you’d like to try the original. Atlantic Fish Company also offers an excellent chowder option.

What the rest of the country calls milkshakes, Boston knows as frappes.

Shutterstock/Julie208 A milkshake in Boston doesn’t include ice cream.

If you don’t know what a frappe in Boston is, it’s not shorthand for Frappuccino. It’s what the rest of the country calls a milkshake. In New England, however, a milkshake is a beverage with just milk and flavored syrup. If you want the ice cream added in, that is called a frappe.

Some of the best frappes in Boston can be found at Lizzy’s, Toscanini’s, and Christina’s Ice Cream.

Boston roast beef sandwiches come on a plush roll.

Henry P./Yelp A traditional Boston roast beef sandwich is filled with heaps and heaps of thinly sliced or shaved, rare roast beef on an onion roll.

Although the North Shore of Massachusetts is home to some of the best roast beef sandwiches in the country, greater Boston also offers its own specialty that has been around since the early 1950s.

A traditional Boston roast beef sandwich is filled with heaps and heaps of thinly sliced or shaved, rare roast beef on a soft roll (typically onion). You can find some of the best roast beef sandwiches at Harrison’s Roast Beef, Angelo’s Famous Roast Beef, and Kelly’s Roast Beef.

The Fenway Frank is a must-try when attending a Boston Red Sox home game.

Andrew Malone/Flickr Find Fenway Franks at a Boston Red Sox home game.

The famous Fenway Frank can be found in none other than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. These hot dogs have been something special since they became a staple at the park over 100 years ago.

Instead of being steamed or grilled, Fenway Franks are boiled and grilled, allowing for this hot dog to retain its juices with a gently grilling – the best of both worlds. It’s then placed into a classic, New England-style split-top roll. You can find them at any Boston Red Sox home game.

Boston has no shortage of delicious lobster rolls.

Flickr/leeco A typical roll is served with lobster meat mixed with melted butter or mayonnaise on a buttered roll.

Although Maine is usually the best spot for lobster rolls, Boston also has a lot to offer in the way of this sandwich. A typical roll is served with lobster meat mixed with melted butter or mayonnaise on a buttered or griddled roll.

You’ll find some of the most beloved lobster rolls at B&G Oysters, Yankee Lobster Company, and James Hook & Co.

Oysters are a popular delicacy in the Boston area.

Rochelle C/Yelp To be sure you’re getting the best oysters, they should be heavy, plump, and have a lot of liquid surrounding the meat.

Besides the lobster roll, Boston has also taken to oysters in the seafood realm. Thanks to their harbour-side location, the city has easy access. And with more and more oyster farms, there are a number of places that specialise in this Boston delicacy. To be sure you’re getting the best oysters, they should be heavy, plump, and have a lot of liquid surrounding the meat. They should also smell light and salty.

Some of the best places to try Boston oysters include Island Creek Oysters, Union Oyster House, and Row 34.

New England fish and chips are another popular seafood option.

Yudai/Shutterstock With its proximity to fresh seafood, Boston fish and chips consist of some of the freshest cod, pollock, and haddock that are then dipped in batter and fried.

Although people usually think about the UK when they hear fish and chips, Boston’s rendition of the classic fried fish and potato platter is more than deserving of high praise. With its proximity to fresh seafood,Boston fish and chips consist of some of the freshest cod, pollock, and haddock that are then dipped in batter and fried.

Find some of the best platters at The Barking Crab or Yankee Lobster Company.

The cannoli rivalry in Boston continues to this day between Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry.

Yelp / Marie P The best cannoli in Boston is yet to be determined, as the rivalry between Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry continues.

To finish the list off, what better way to end than with dessert? If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, try a cannoli in the North End, an Italian neighbourhood of Boston. Here, you really can’t go wrong when looking for the delicious,flaky Italian pastry piped with sweet ricotta cheese, chocolate, nuts, or fruit.

The best cannoli in Boston is yet to be determined, as the rivalry between Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry continues.

