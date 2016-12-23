These are the best foods to eat to improve your eyesight

The INSIDER Summary:

I have run into my fair share of “basically invisible” lampposts and permanently looked like that one squinty monster from “Monsters Inc.” when I am not wearing my glasses.

Fortunately, there are some super healthy foods that can make you throw those glasses out the window. Well, not really, please don’t do that. They definitely help, though!

There are the best foods to eat to improve your eyesight in the long run and promote eye health.

1. Carrots

OK, we all have been hearing about this one our whole lives. Carrots are basically the staple food for eye health. They are good sources of Vitamins A and C and will make your eyes pretty much be able to see through walls (maybe).

2. Kale and Spinach

This dynamic duo could probably cure anything. I mean, what can’t kale and spinach do? They are packed with antioxidants and vitamins and have serious smoothie potential.

3. Eggs

Does this mean those huge omelets I love actually help me see better? Eggs have a bunch of lutein and vitamin A, which is really healthy for eye function and improves eyesight in the long run. This means I can eat the best breakfast food ever and it actually helps my eye — which is a win-win situation.

4. Fish

Fish is full of Omega-3s and make your eyes so strong they have little six-packs. (I am not sure what that would look like, either.) Cook up a salmon and your eyes will be so healthy, they will start inspiration Instagram accounts.

5. Citrus Fruit

Citrus fruit is arguably the best kind of fruit. Oranges, tangerines, lemons, kiwi, and grapefruit are all full of Vitamin C, which could reduce your risk of getting cataracts. That’s a good enough excuse for me to eat a million of those addicting little mandarins.

6. Turkey

Turkey has a bunch of zinc, which is really healthy for future eye health! Don’t be a chicken, have some turkey.

There are so many amazing and super healthy foods that can make your eyes feel like little superheroes. Eat one or more of these everyday and who knows what could happen? You could get laser vision. OK, maybe you won’t get laser vision, but we can still dream.

