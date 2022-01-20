I lost 40 pounds in a year on the keto diet. Here are my 12 favorite Costco buys that helped me meet my goals.

My Costco membership was a key part of how I was able to follow the keto diet for a year.

Before starting the keto diet, I traveled abroad for two years, visiting over 50 countries . I experienced an incredible diversity of food and enjoyed conversations over many glasses of wine with people from all over the world.

Although I never regretted eating an empanada in Argentina or ordering a Khao Soi in Thailand, the extra 40 pounds (18kg) I gained left me feeling fatigued and out-of-character.

So, with the goal of losing weight, I began following a strict keto diet, which replaces carbs with fatty foods.

The keto diet can help with weight loss, but it’s worth noting it can also come with negative side effects and risks, especially for those with certain health conditions. Always do your research and consult with a doctor before drastically changing your diet.

After 11 months, I lost a total of 40 pounds (18kg) — and being able to shop at Costco helped me keep on track and stay within my budget.

Keep reading for some of my go-to, keto-friendly picks.