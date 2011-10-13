GYRO, DUMPLING & JERK: The Best Food Trucks On Wall Street

New York’s hottest dining trend — the food truck — has popped up on many corners of the Financial District.



Last month we asked you where you got your favourite “street meat.” The consensus is in — Wall Street foodies seemed to prefer Veronica’s Kitchen and Rickshaw Dumpling Truck. However, they don’t seem to be fans of DessertTruck or Kiflu’s Lunch Truck.

#15 DessertTruck Works Located at 6 Clinton St Rated 1.78 out of 4 'AMAZING chocolate bread pudding w/ bacon custard sauce... Goat cheese cheesecake is excellent -- creamy, without an overpowering essence of goat... Also, very very notable, the honey and rosemary ice cream.' Ratings from a Business Insider survey. Reviews from Yelp. #14 Kiflu's Lunch Truck Located at Nassau and Ann streets Rated 2.00 out of 4 'In the yellow curry stew corner, sat a mix of soft cubes of potato, large sliced and diced carrots, cabbage, corn, peas and onions. But the real treasure was the boneless fried tilapia cooked in a garlic rosemary sauce with sliced onions and sauteed sweet red peppers.'

Ratings from a Business Insider Survey. Review from Yelp. #13 Dominic's Italian Sausage Located at Whitehall and Bridge streets Rating: 2.00 out of 4 'The Philly Cheesesteak is enormous, and absolutely delicious. The sausage I got here (sweet sausage, covered with hot peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese) was particularly awesome because he turns the sausage upside down - so everything melts into this gooey happiness.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #12 Jiannetto's Pizza Truck Located at 100 Wall Street Rating: 2.00 out of 4 'Awesome pizza truck! I frequent this truck for their eggplant parm. It's actually eggplant wrapped in a pizza crust roll served with tomato sauce on the side. It's excellent! I also love their garlic knots! Their pizza slices are grandma, which means none to barely there cheese. Sometimes ppl are surprised by this but it's really good. They do have a cheese shaker on the side for those that feel the need for more.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #11 Elliniko Greek Located at 30 Wall Street Rating: 2.08 out of 4 'The grilled chicken was definitely a crowd-pleaser, tender yet slightly dry in a good way. The chicken was grilled so you could taste the charcoal/carbon flavour. Add that it being tender and well-seasoned, and it was a home run.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #10 Pakiza Halal Food Cart Located at 60 Wall Street Rating: 2.09 out of 4 'The chicken and rice is a great deal and everythign is perfectly cooked. The service is fast (especially for it usually being one guy). And I was there when they were inspected by the health department a few weeks ago and everything passed (which is always a nice sign!)' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #9 Yogo Yogurt Truck Located at Wall and Water streets Rating: 2.10 out of 4 'I must say the yogurt was very good and tasty. However, I did not like the yogurt with the cookies. I usually never get anything but fruits/granola but the truck did not seem to have much of a variety on fruits. Btw, extra toppings are $1 each and it seemed pricey...' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #8 Little Ochi Hot Spot Located at 15 Park Row Rating: 2.13 out of 4 'The chicken is by far the best I've had in FiDi. Be forewarned, it's not got a lot of Scoville's in it (IE not 'hot'). It's a sweet sauce with a good selection of spices making up the flavour. The chicken it's self has a bit of a rub on it, and has been smoked to blissful perfection.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #7 Love Truck Coffee Located at 60 Wall Street Rating: 2.17 out of 4 'The iced chai zing is the perfect mid-afternoon pickup. The vanilla latte is sugary but that's usually what I want. Service is quick and friendly, plus there's music.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #6 Adel's Halal Food Located at Maiden Lane and Front Street Rating: 2.27 out of 4 'They offer the usual assortment of items revolving around lamb, falafel, or yellow curry marinated chicken. The typical order is either a gyro or meat with rice/salad. They have mild rice and spicy rice. For sauces, they have BBQ, hot, and tahini. You also get a falafel ball if you order the lamb or chicken. The rice/salad with meat is $5 and the gyro is $4.'

Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #5 Banh Mi Cart Located at Pearl Street and Hanover Square Rating: 2.33 out of 4 'Get the #1 (the original pork and vegetables), and say 'medium' spicy. They probably won't do the 'medium' - instead doing 'full-on' spicy which is SPICY - but it's worth a shot. It's hard to 'like' the cart, a small nondescript steel box on wheels, but the food is quite good, as is the Iced Coffee (a must actually).' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #4 Alan's Falafel Located at 140 Broadway Rating: 2.38 out of 4 'I had the falafel platter and was amazed at the amount of food! The falafels were flavorful and crispy on the outside/soft on the inside. The tahini sauce, eggplant, hummus were also great. Not a big fan of stuffed grape leaves but they weren't bad. The pita wasn't warm but tasted good.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #3 Gyro House Located at Cedar Street and Broadway Rating: 2.50 out of 4 'Lamb gyro had very tender and flavorful meat, but was a drippy, greasy mess. The white sauce has a strong dill flavour which I was not expecting but wound up enjoying, tempered by the decent heat in their hot sauce. Also enjoyed the sauteed onions they add instead of raw, but still the grease was off putting enough that I will most likely not be back.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #2 Rickshaw Dumpling Truck Located at 66 Wall Street Rating: 2.50 out of 4 'I tried their chicken and thai basil. It came with a side, and I chosed the sesame noodles. The dumplings were decent with the sauce. I asked to try their soy sauce but it was a bit too sour for my taste. the noodles were a bit on the dry side but I added whatever sauce I had left.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. #1 Veronica's Kitchen Located at 125 Front Street Rating: 2.70 out of 4 'Fall-off-the-bone jerk kitchen. I ordered a 'small' for 7 bucks with two sides, yellow rice and candied yams. It filled me up for the day. The rice had scotch bonnet in it according to my friend, Rob. Very flavorful. And the yams were perfect. Rob's goat roti - excellent. And the sorrel was delicious. I'd go here again and again and again.' Results from a Business Insider survey. Review from Yelp. Now that you know where the best lunch spot is Tell us who has the best delivery and takeout >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.