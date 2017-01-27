17 mouthwatering foods you need to try in Cuba

The stabilised relationship between the US and Cuba has inspired many travellers to finally visit the enigmatic country.

Cuba has some beautiful scenery — and some delicious food.

From croquetas stuffed with melted cheese and ham to sticky sweet plantains, Cuba’s cuisine offers rich and tasty flavours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.