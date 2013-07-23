The Best Food You Can Eat In Every State

From sea to shining sea, America is jam-packed with amazing foods.



Whether its BBQ, pie, or pizza, each state has its own specialty.

We searched for the top foods you should chow down on wherever you find yourself across the country.

Some dishes evolved from early immigrants and others were inspired by celebrities, but each contributes to the character of the state. Did we get your state right?

Check out our handy map here.

