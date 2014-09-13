The Best Food You Can Eat In Every State

Mike Nudelman/Business InsiderClick the map to learn more about the best food from your state.
From sea to sea, America is jam-packed with amazing foods.
We rounded up the best food from every state, taking your comments into account and making some changes to last year’s list.
Some are homegrown inventions, like Indiana’s Hoosier Pie. Others, like fried crab claws in Alabama, take advantage of local ingredients.
CONNECTICUT: Take a bite out of the original hamburger from Louis' Lunch in New Haven, which actually comes on white bread, not a bun.
KANSAS: Sample the sticky, cinnamon-crusted rolls from Stroud's, a homestyle favourite in the Breadbasket of America.
LOUISIANA: Sit down with a steaming hot plate of jambalaya, made with rice, chicken, sausage, vegetables, and sometimes seafood.
MARYLAND: Spend an afternoon indulging in a pile of fresh steamed Maryland blue crabs, spiced with Old Bay seasoning.
MASSACHUSETTS: Indulge in dozen oysters on the half-shell, harvested fresh on the shores of Cape Cod.
MINNESOTA: Relish the oozing cheese of the Juicy Lucy burger, a hamburger where the cheese is melted inside. Two Minneapolis bars claim to be the inventors of the sandwich (Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club); try both to see which you like best.
RHODE ISLAND: Order a plate of calamari, the official appetizer of Rhode Island. State chefs saute the squid with thin slices of pickled hot peppers, and serve with a side of marinara sauce.
UTAH: Indulge in a Utah scone, a hot crispy fried piece of dough that's served with honey butter, syrup, or powdered sugar.
