I went to Disney World’s Food and Wine Festival for the first time. These are the dishes and drinks I haven’t stopped thinking about.

As far as dessert goes, the $US4.25 ($AU6) passion-fruit cheesecake from the Hawaii booth was one of my favorites.

Cheesecake might not sound too appetizing after walking around a theme park in extreme heat for hours. But in my experience, this festival version was perfect in that exact scenario.

The cake was small — about the size of my palm — and tasted like a classic cheesecake. It was super creamy and melted in your mouth.

But what really made it stand out was the tropical flavor of its passion-fruit sauce and the toasted macadamia nuts, which contrasted the cake’s softness with the perfect light crunch.