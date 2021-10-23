I went to Disney World’s Food and Wine Festival for the first time. These are the dishes and drinks I haven’t stopped thinking about.

- I went to the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival at Disney World for the first time in August.
- Out of everything I ordered, there are seven snacks and drinks I haven’t stopped thinking about.
- I loved France’s boozy slushies, Italy’s fried ravioli, and more.
So during this trip, visiting the Food and Wine Festival was one of my biggest priorities.
And at its entrance, I found small “passports” that highlighted the event’s merchandise, meals, entertainment, and more.
My only problem with this dish was its price. At $US12 ($AU16), it was the most expensive meal I purchased at the festival. Still, that didn’t stop me from ordering it twice during my vacation.
The cake was small — about the size of my palm — and tasted like a classic cheesecake. It was super creamy and melted in your mouth.
But what really made it stand out was the tropical flavor of its passion-fruit sauce and the toasted macadamia nuts, which contrasted the cake’s softness with the perfect light crunch.
I loved that you could taste all four of those flavors without being too overwhelmed. I also thought its shaved-ice texture was perfect on a hot day. Sure, it did melt pretty quickly in the sun, but even then, it still tasted great.
I absolutely loved its truffle macaroni and cheese, which contained cavatappi pasta, small truffle slices, and panko breadcrumbs. The truffle flavor of this dish was strong, and paired perfectly with the cheesy pasta.
I thought its combination of textures — chewy truffles, crunchy breadcrumbs, and smooth pasta — was also incredible, and made the small snack one of the best I had during my trip.
The drink was sweet and refreshing with a strong cherry flavor that overpowered the beer — which I personally liked. I thought it added a unique twist to a standard and classic German drink.
You could also buy the drink on its own. A six-ounce cup costs $US5 ($AU7), while a 12-ounce (340.19g) cup costs $US9.50 ($AU13).
After my first bite, I couldn’t get enough of the ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and funnel cake combination— even when it started to topple over and melt in the heat. I also thought the bacon pieces were a great addition, though I wish they had been more crunchy than chewy.
And though the dish was much smaller than the theme park’s usual funnel cakes, there was still plenty for two people to share.
That being said, I settled on the El Tigre margarita, which contained Ojo de Tigre mezcal, numerous juices — pomegranate, prickly pear, pineapple, and ginger — and a hibiscus-salt rim.
Because of the juice combination and the drink’s bright-pink colors, I assumed this would taste fruity and maybe a bit floral. Instead, it was extremely strong and smoky, with the mezcal flavor taking over. Still, it was really unique, and I’ve never had anything quite like it before.