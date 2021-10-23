Search

I went to Disney World’s Food and Wine Festival for the first time. These are the dishes and drinks I haven’t stopped thinking about.

Amanda Krause
  • I went to the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival at Disney World for the first time in August.
  • Out of everything I ordered, there are seven snacks and drinks I haven’t stopped thinking about.
  • I loved France’s boozy slushies, Italy’s fried ravioli, and more.
I spent six days at Disney World in mid-August, and visited the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival multiple times.
Insider reporter Amanda Krause at Epcot.
I took this selfie outside of Epcot’s World Showcase. Amanda Krause/Insider
Despite being a massive Disney World fan throughout my life, I’d never been to the event before. Instead, my family often vacationed during the theme park’s International Flower and Garden Festival.

So during this trip, visiting the Food and Wine Festival was one of my biggest priorities.

This year, the festival runs until November 20 at Epcot’s World Showcase.
An Epcot Food & Wine Festival passport.
These miniature ‘passports’ were free to all Epcot visitors. Amanda Krause/Insider
When I entered the theme park, I noticed “Ratatouille”-themed Food and Wine Festival signs just about everywhere I turned.

And at its entrance, I found small “passports” that highlighted the event’s merchandise, meals, entertainment, and more.

One of the best dishes I tried was the $US12 ($AU16) mezzelune croccanti – or fried ravioli -from the Italy pavilion.
Fried raviolis at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival
I ate two orders of Italy’s mezzelune croccanti during my Disney World vacation. Amanda Krause/Insider
I loved the dish because of its simplicity. I found that the fried, breaded ravioli was crunchy on the outside, while the mozzarella inside was chewy and delicious. And that’s not to mention the pomodoro sauce, which added a sweet flavor to the snack.

My only problem with this dish was its price. At $US12 ($AU16), it was the most expensive meal I purchased at the festival. Still, that didn’t stop me from ordering it twice during my vacation.

As far as dessert goes, the $US4.25 ($AU6) passion-fruit cheesecake from the Hawaii booth was one of my favorites.
A passion-fruit cheese at Disney's Epcot Food and Wine Festival.
I would definitely order the passion-fruit cheesecake again. Amanda Krause/Insider
Cheesecake might not sound too appetizing after walking around a theme park in extreme heat for hours. But in my experience, this festival version was perfect in that exact scenario.

The cake was small — about the size of my palm — and tasted like a classic cheesecake. It was super creamy and melted in your mouth.

But what really made it stand out was the tropical flavor of its passion-fruit sauce and the toasted macadamia nuts, which contrasted the cake’s softness with the perfect light crunch.

I cooled down with a $US12 ($AU16).50 La Passion Martini slushy from France, and it was delicious.
La Passion Martini Slushy at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival.
If you’re looking to beat the Florida heat, this drink might be for you. Amanda Krause/Insider
When I walked into the France pavilion and noticed dozens of parkgoers sipping vibrant orange slushies, I knew I had to try one. The drink contains regular vodka and Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, as well as cranberry and passion-fruit juices.

I loved that you could taste all four of those flavors without being too overwhelmed. I also thought its shaved-ice texture was perfect on a hot day. Sure, it did melt pretty quickly in the sun, but even then, it still tasted great.

I haven’t stopped thinking about the $US5 ($AU7).75 ($AU8) truffle macaroni and cheese from the Mac + Eats booth since I ordered it.
A plate of truffle mac 'n' cheese at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival.
You get a good amount of macaroni and cheese for less than $US6 ($AU8). Amanda Krause/Insider
While most booths at Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival represent different countries, a few offer gourmet versions of classic American dishes. The Mac + Eats booth is one of them.

I absolutely loved its truffle macaroni and cheese, which contained cavatappi pasta, small truffle slices, and panko breadcrumbs. The truffle flavor of this dish was strong, and paired perfectly with the cheesy pasta.

I thought its combination of textures — chewy truffles, crunchy breadcrumbs, and smooth pasta — was also incredible, and made the small snack one of the best I had during my trip.

I wish the Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry Hefeweizen beer that I tried at the Germany pavilion was always sold at Epcot.
A Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry Hefeweizen beer at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival.
I’d recommend this beer to anyone who prefers beverages on the sweeter side. Amanda Krause/Insider
At the Germany pavilion, I thought it was only fitting to try its $US9.75 ($AU13) beer flight. While I liked all three drinks that were included, my favorite by far was the cherry-flavored Hefeweizen made by Schöfferhofer.

The drink was sweet and refreshing with a strong cherry flavor that overpowered the beer — which I personally liked. I thought it added a unique twist to a standard and classic German drink.

You could also buy the drink on its own. A six-ounce cup costs $US5 ($AU7), while a 12-ounce (340.19g) cup costs $US9.50 ($AU13).

I was overwhelmed by the $US9.50 ($AU13) mini candied-bacon s’mores funnel cake at the America pavilion, but in a good way.
A candied-bacon s'mores funnel cake at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival.
The toppings on this dessert were larger than the actual funnel cake. Amanda Krause/Insider
I absolutely love Disney World’s funnel cakes, so I was eager to try this festival-exclusive version.

After my first bite, I couldn’t get enough of the ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and funnel cake combination— even when it started to topple over and melt in the heat. I also thought the bacon pieces were a great addition, though I wish they had been more crunchy than chewy.

And though the dish was much smaller than the theme park’s usual funnel cakes, there was still plenty for two people to share.

I’m still not sure how I feel about the $US11.50 ($AU15) El Tigre margarita from the Mexico pavilion, but it was undoubtedly the most unique drink I had.
The El Tigre Margarita at Disney World's Epcot Food and Wine Festival.
I was surprised by the flavor of this vibrant margarita. Amanda Krause/Insider
Every drink at the Mexico booth sounded delicious, from the two margarita options to the white passion-fruit sangria.

That being said, I settled on the El Tigre margarita, which contained Ojo de Tigre mezcal, numerous juices — pomegranate, prickly pear, pineapple, and ginger — and a hibiscus-salt rim.

Because of the juice combination and the drink’s bright-pink colors, I assumed this would taste fruity and maybe a bit floral. Instead, it was extremely strong and smoky, with the mezcal flavor taking over. Still, it was really unique, and I’ve never had anything quite like it before.

