The best fondue in Colorado is at the top of a mountain

Nestled between snow banks 10,900 feet above sea level at Highlands Mountain in Aspen, CO, sits a small cabin known as Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.

Inside, hungry skiers feast on gourmet food, specifically, the European-style restaurant’s specialty, Gruyère fondue.

The warm cheese is paired with a plate of fixings that includes apples, Spanish chorizo, and pickled vegetables.

The apple dipped in cheese was our personal favourite, but nothing beats the restaurant’s 360-degree views.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.