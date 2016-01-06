The best fondue in Colorado is at the top of a mountain

Nestled between snow banks 10,900 feet above sea level at Highlands Mountain in Aspen, CO, sits a small cabin known as Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.
Inside, hungry skiers feast on gourmet food, specifically, the European-style restaurant’s specialty, Gruyère fondue.
The warm cheese is paired with a plate of fixings that includes apples, Spanish chorizo, and pickled vegetables.
The apple dipped in cheese was our personal favourite, but nothing beats the restaurant’s 360-degree views.
