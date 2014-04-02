24 Photos Of Floyd Mayweather Flaunting His Insane Wealth

Tony Manfred
Floyd mayweather money countingYouTube

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-earning athlete in the world.

With an undefeated record, he’s good enough to back it up.

Unlike other super-rich athletes like Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, Floyd is not afraid to flaunt his wealth. He posts photos of himself and his money (literally, stacks of money) all the time, and they are unreal.

He deposited a mountain of cash at the bank.

He sat in his hot tub and ate fruit and cheese with a fork.

His $US6.4 million watch collection.

He gave his fiancee a Gucci trunk for Christmas

He bet $US1.1 million on Oregon.

He hung out with 50 Cent, who balanced what looks like $US400,000 on his forearms.

He wrapped his iPod earphones around a stack of money and posted it with the caption, 'Money is music to my ears.'

He won $US500,000 in blackjack.

He showed an ESPN reporter a receipt from his $US123 million bank account.

This is his $US40 million check from the Alvarez fight.

He posted a video of himself counting $US1 million in cash on his plane.

His 'The Money Team' Hess truck next to stacks of cash.

He woke up at 1 a.m. to go shoe shopping, and a bought 12 pairs.

He wore all his necklaces at once.

He did an Instagram poll to decide which luxury car he would drive one day.

His $US1,000,000+ Bugatti Veyron.

His full white car collection (he has a fleet of black luxury cars as well).

On his private jet with a briefcase full of money.

He took a picture of $US100,000 in cash next to food stamps to show how far he has come.

He took a picture of thousand-dollar bills in the U.A.E.

He napped next to four bottles of Cristal.

He promoted his 'The Money Team' line of hats by putting them on stacks of $US10,000 in cash.

His shoe closet.

His birthday cake was, appropriately, money.

He has a white Rolls Royce limo with his own insignia.

