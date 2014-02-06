The 10 Best Fitness Trackers On The Market

Fitbit The Fitbit Force

Some of you may have made a New Year’s Resolution to get more exercise. Luckily, there are plenty of high-tech devices out there that can track your exercise and recommend some better habits.

To give you a head start, our friends at FindTheBest have put together a list of the best fitness trackers you can buy right now.

While evaluating each tracker, FindTheBest compiled reviews from CNET, Wired, PC Mag, Men’s Health, in addition to their own internal ratings.

The more advanced a tracker was, the more points it got. Prices listed here reflect manufacturers’ suggested retail prices.

10. Nike Fuelband ($119)

Made to wear on your wrist, the Fuelband can track steps taken, calories burned, and where your progress ranks among your friends. Read our review of the Nike Fuelband here >

9. Nike Fuelband SE ($190)

The SE is an update from the original Fuelband, complete with brighter colours, more accurate sensors, and better connectivity with Bluetooth 4.0.

8. Jawbone UP ($100)

In addition to tracking your activity and calorie intake, the Jawbone Up can give you detailed stats like how long it took you to fall asleep and how much time you spent in light sleep versus deep sleep. Read our review of the Jawbone UP >

Larklife goes a step beyond tracking your essentials and provides helpful tips throughout the day to help you improve your habits.

6. Fitbit Flex ($85)

The Fitbit Flex will measure how many steps you take, how far you’ve walked, and how many calories you’ve consumed in a given day. It also has a silent alarm that can wake you up with gentle vibrations so you don’t disturb your partner. Check out our review of the FitBit Flex >

5. Withings Pulse ($95)

Clip the Pulse on to your clothes before your run and it will keep track of all of your stats, including your heart rate. Read more about Withings >

4. Misfit Wearables Shine ($120)

The Shine is the size of a quarter and weighs less than 10 grams. Since it’s waterproof, it can even track your exercise while you’re swimming. Read more about the Misfit Shine >

3. Basis B1 ($179)

This fitness tracker looks just like a digital watch and can automatically detect when you’re asleep.

2. Fitbit One ($74)

In addition to the features the Fitbit Flex has, the One also has a useful LED screen and an altimeter than can track the stairs you’ve climbed. It’s more versatile than some of the other fitness trackers, and you don’t have to wear it on your wrist if you don’t want to.

1. Fitbit Force ($130)

While previous Fitbit models required that you check an app to get your daily stats, the Force displays it on a tiny LED screen. Read our review of the Fitbit Force >

