11 Gadgets And Apps That'll Help You Lose Weight After The Holidays

As we gear up for the new year, many of us are remembering the new year’s resolutions from last year that we never followed through with. So we compiled this list of the best health and fitness tools to help you make sure next year isn’t a repeat of 2012.
Why it's great: Daily Burn lets you set your own fitness and health goals, workout with real-life trainers, and make custom meal plans to follow. It helps you stay accountable through social features and offers workouts for cardio, kickboxing, hip hop dance and much more.
Cost: $10 a month
Zombies, Run! is an interactive mobile app that motivates you to run by simulating a zombie apocalypse.
Why it's great: In Zombies, Run!, runners have to scavenge real-life locations for tools and supplies to survive the apocalypse. It makes the running experience far more enjoyable by diverting your attention away from the amount of work you're putting into getting fit.
Cost: $7.99
Why it's great: Wello is perfect for people who either don't have time to go to the gym or would rather not work out around a bunch of sweaty people. Wello offers workouts in disciplines including yoga, pilates, martial arts, and strength training. Depending on how much time you have, you can choose to have sessions that are either 25, 40, or 55 minutes long.
Cost: Ranges from $19 to $199 per workout depending on duration of session and expertise of trainer.
Why it's great: Pocket Yoga makes it possible to strike a pose wherever you are. It's totally customisable based on three different yoga practices, difficulties, and durations.
Cost: $2.99
Why it's great: Gorilla Workout kicks your butt into shape with the need for any exercise equipment. It offers four levels of quick and simple exerices that target specific muscle groups, like squats, burpees, and one-arm push ups.
Cost: $0.99
Retrofit is a 12-month weight loss program geared toward people who just don't have the time to make it to a gym
Why it's great: Retrofit offers an incredibly robust program that aims to help you lose either 10- or 15 per cent of your body weight. It assigns you three personal trainers: a behaviour coach, a dietitian, and an exercise physiologist. The package also comes with a Fitbit and scale to track and monitor your fitness and health goals.
Cost: $249 to $349 a month
Why it's great: The Fitbit One tracks tracks number of steps taken, stairs climbed, distance traveled, calories burned, hours slept, and quality of sleep to give you a more holistic sense of what's causing you to be tired. It's also more discreet than other fitness trackers because you can wear it in your pocket or clip it onto a belt.
Cost: $99
Why it's great: GymPact makes you commit to going to the gym however many times a week you can, and holds you accountable by docking your credit card (you determine the amount) if you miss a workout. At the end of the week, GymPact divvies up the money collected from the slackers among the people who actually went to the gym.
Cost: Free, unless you start skipping workouts!
Why it's great: The FuelBand essentially turns fitness into a social network by letting you compare your level of activity to your friends on Facebook. Nike also recently released a new game called Missions that is powered by Nike+ products.
Cost: $149
Why it's great: Noom Weight Loss Coach gives you daily food and exercise tasks to help you meet your fitness goals. It features tools for tracking your workouts, meals, and weight loss progress.
Cost: $9.99
Why it's great: The app lets you track your workout data and get rewarded with power-ups, achievements, and challenges. It also encourages you to get social with other fitness junkies so you can hold each other accountable.
Cost: Free
