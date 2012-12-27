11 Gadgets And Apps That'll Help You Lose Weight After The Holidays

Why it's great: Wello is perfect for people who either don't have time to go to the gym or would rather not work out around a bunch of sweaty people. Wello offers workouts in disciplines including yoga, pilates, martial arts, and strength training. Depending on how much time you have, you can choose to have sessions that are either 25, 40, or 55 minutes long.

Cost: Ranges from $19 to $199 per workout depending on duration of session and expertise of trainer.