The 7 best science-backed fitness apps

If you have a smartphone, you’re already more than halfway to getting a high-quality workout.
Fitness apps that help you get and stay in shape abound, but we sifted through the masses to pick out the best, science-backed, BI-tested apps out there.
The best part? For most of these, all you need is some floor-space or a solid pair of running shoes.
Here are the seven that made the cut:
Strava, a longtime favourite of cyclists, also has its perks for the long-distance runner. When you start your run, simply press record. The app picks up your location and how fast you're moving. At the end, it gives you your mile times, and even breaks out the run by stretch.
When I tried it out by running a loop around Prospect Park, the app was able to break out the section I ran uphill. From now on, I can see if I'm getting better at handling the incline each time I run this route.
The one downside to tracking apps like this: Your phone's GPS service has to be constantly switched on, which can run out your battery.
Sworkit may arguably be the best, most versatile fitness app available right now. With Sworkit, you pick the kinds of workout you're looking for and how much time you have. The app then generates a workout that's broken into 30-second chunks of activity. I tested out a five-minute routine, which led me through sit-ups, side planks, and even burpees (gulp).
Sworkit has the added benefit of having some research to back it up. In a survey of 30 popular fitness apps, researchers at the University of Florida ranked it the best when looking at its aerobic, resistance, and flexibility components.
Available as an app or online, MapMyRun plots out and tracks your run. Whether it's a loop around the outskirts of Prospect Park, like the one I ran, or a zig-zagging jog around your neighbourhood, it's a good way to get a sense of how many miles you've pounded out.
If you're just getting started with running, an app called 'Couch to 5K' can help. There are many different versions available (this one costs $1.99 on iTunes), but each one gives you a weekly training plan that brings you up to speed gradually. Each running-and-walking workout is 30 minutes.
By the end of the program, you should be ready to run the entire 3.1 miles!
If exercising on your own isn't your jam, Mindbody can connect you to nearby group fitness classes, including yoga, pilates, and more. The app lets you see what's close to you and what places have deals for newbies. You can even pay for classes directly through the app.
Not only have 7-minute workouts proven helpful for keeping New Year's Resolutions, but the app -- which comes in many different options -- also comes in second on that University of Florida study.
Because you can theoretically do it anywhere you have some floor space, it's easy to add to your day, and the 12 exercises done in 30-second intervals never allow for a dull moment.
Motion Traxx is built around audio classes that you can listen to during your workout. Thanks to a suggestion from Business Insider Tech Reporter Julie Bort, I downloaded the app and picked out a treadmill program named 'Tempoz and and Sprintz,' a 36-minute workout of high intensity interval training. As a newbie to HIIT, I was fascinated by how seamlessly it fit into my treadmill time, and my legs could certainly feel the difference afterward.
The app is free to download and provides some free sessions, but eventually, you may have to purchase it to access more workouts.
