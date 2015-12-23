The 6 most luxurious first class aeroplane suites in the world

Not all first class suites are created equal.

While some airlines offer first class passengers complimentary champagne and gourmet meals, others take it one step further, offering personal butler service and full private bathrooms.

Orbitz analysed several airlines’ first class offerings and ranked them according to the quality of amenities offered.

From gourmet chefs to caviar service and massages, here are some of the amenities you’ll find in the world’s most opulent airline suites.

NOW WATCH: Simple etiquette rules to remember the next time you fly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.