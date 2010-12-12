10 Amazing First Class Airline Seats That Are Better Than A Hotel Room

Foreign airlines sweep the top ratings in this year’s airline survey by Zagat.



Airlines from Australia, Singapore, Chile, England and the Middle East placed high on the top 10 list.

Domestic airlines fared poorly on the survey. The best of them, Continental Airlines placed as number 16 and Alaska Airlines ranked number 21. American Airlines and Delta barely made the top 30.

United was ranked 35 and U.S. Airways ranked a pitiful 41.

# 10 - Thai Airways Overall: 23.67 Comfort: 22.67 Service: 25.90 Food: 22 The sleeper seating is electronically controlled, with 180 degrees of recline and almost seven feet of space in which to stretch out. Royal First Class passengers are welcomed on board with a glass of Dom Perignon, Bollinger or an appropriate vintage Champagne. Artfully presented meals are served on fine porcelain, with the finest table linen and crystal glasses to enhance the enjoyment of connoisseur travellers. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'.

# 9 - Qantas Airways Overall: 23.90 Comfort: 24.84 Service: 24.38 Food: 22.48 The Bedding Down service provides luxurious bedding including pillow, blanket, duvet, and a sheepskin mattress. First class passengers have the option of restaurant-style dining with the opportunity to indulge in an 8-course tasting menu. Snacks or light meals are available at any time during the flight. Amenity kits include, Payot Paris branded clutch-style bag for women and fold-out travel bag for men, skincare products, toiletries, hairbrush, or comb and an eye mask. Passengers also receive pajamas and slippers. # 8 - LAN Airlines Overall: 24.06 Comfort: 25.18 Service: 25.00 Food: 22.00 The Premium Business class service aboard LAN is top notch for both short and long flights with a menu specially designed by celebrity chefs, featuring regional South American natural products. In addition, they offer a variety of wines from this area of the world, exclusively selected by Latin America's only Master Sommelier, Hector Vergara. Each seat includes a high-resolution 15,4 inch screen and the free-use of an audio-video system. Featuring 47 movies - 8 premiers and 39 great classics - 123 series channels, 750 music CDs and 20 games. # 7 - ANA: All Nippon Airways Overall: 24.52 Comfort: 23.11 Service: 26.89 Food: 23.56 ANA offers privacy in its first class cabin. With its soothing features of wood tones, you'll feel just like you're back in your old college dorm room minus the clutter. Passengers can place their clothing, baggage and personal items in compartments. All first class seats are fitted with a 23-inch LCD touch panel. Dinner is served in traditional Kappo Japanese style or travellers can opt to pick a dish from their Western course menu. # 6 - Virgin Atlantic Airways Overall: 25.10 Comfort: 26.15 Service: 26.09 Food: 23.07 The Virgin first-class suit offers the biggest flat bed of any airline's services with the width of 84 cm and the length of 202 cm. On selected overnight flights Virgin reserves a section of the cabin just for those who want to sleep right through the flight. In the Upper Class snooze zone, the lights are dimmed low, service is designed to minimize any interruptions and you will be left to sleep until an hour before landing. The in-flight bar with its pink and purple hues will feel like a club for first class flyers who want to meet fellow travellers, chat with the crew, have a drink or something to eat. # 5 - Air New Zealand Overall: 25.46 Comfort: 25.54 Service: 26.62 Food: 24.23 Air New Zealand's new Business Premier class will be rolled out in April 2011 with exciting new features. Passengers can make the most of the leather armchair and the separate ottoman - which doubles as a handy seat for visitors. The seat itself converts to lie completely flat, and they have increased the thickness of the mattress too. Air New Zealand's Business Premier food and beverage offering can be summed up in one sentence: what you want, when you want it. They'll prepare you're meal exactly how you like and you can pick your own side dishes too. And if you get a bit peckish at any time during your flight, you can always fix yourself a tasty snack from the open kitchen on board. # 4 - Qatar Airways Overall: 25.77 Comfort: 26.87 Service: 26.12 Food: 24.33 First class passengers travelling from Doha to Europe can arrive and depart in style with a personal chauffeur-driven premium BMW 7-Series car right to the aircraft for boarding at Doha International Airport. Meal times are a colourful show of fancy feasts. While on board, passengers can enjoy 5-star dining with a 10-course meal with delights like caviar, lobster, Arabic mezzas and fine chocolates. Check out the menu samplings. # 3 - Emirates Airline Overall: 25.79 Comfort: 26.67 Service: 26.01 Food: 24.71 Flying Emirates first class is like staying in a 5-star hotel. Each cabin seat is fitted with a complimentary minibar, vanity station with Clarins skincare products, a 19-inch flat screen monitor, small touch screen hand held controller, and leather sleeper seat. You can even close the doors to create your own private cabin on select flight planes. On the Emirates A380, you can even take a shower on board. Passengers can choose between two shower kits from Timeless Spa products. Their dedicated Shower assistants will prepare the Shower Spa prior to each appointment. # 2 - Cathay Pacific Airways Overall: 26.21 Comfort: 26.34 Service: 27.50 Food: 24.79 The first class suites are spacious enough that you can have a guest over to chat on their mini sofa/ottoman. All suites are fitted with a personal closet with an amenity kit, sleep suit and shoe bag. Their award-winning food is served whenever your stomach desires. Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. #1 - Singapore Airlines Overall: 27.95 Comfort: 28.49 Service: 28.68 Food: 26.69 The new Singapore Airlines suites are the ultimate in luxury. Feel at home with pajamas and beddings exclusively designed by Givenchy. Along with signature turn down services, the full flat bed, the fine linen and plush, full-sized pillows are the perfect touches for sleep. Passengers receive a range of sensuous Ferragamo toiletries. The stylish restrooms feature a full-size Hollywood mirror.

