NEW YEAR'S EVE TEASER: Here Are The World's Biggest Fireworks Displays

It only makes sense that the tallest building in the world will have this year's highest fireworks celebration in the world. This New Year's also marks the first anniversary of Burj Khalifa. A 'dazzling fireworks-laser-lights display atop Burj Khalifa' will be the highlight of this event, according to the Khaleej Times. The show will be guided by satellites and 'will be a four-act show which will focus on the tower itself, as well as all of the surrounding area,' reports gulfnews.com. The 20-minute display 'thousands' of fireworks.