NEW YEAR'S EVE TEASER: Here Are The World's Biggest Fireworks Displays

The last night of the year is celebrated in a thousand different ways around the world– but one tradition unites us all: the wonder of fireworks. Each year they’ve grown bigger, more ostentatious and inevitably, more expensiveWe gathered some of the most spectacular fireworks displays from around the world. Maybe next year you can bring in the New Year watching one of these fabulous shows.
As the first city to celebrate the new year, Sydney is known for going all out in New Year's celebrations. This year their $5 million display includes firing off a 'glittering red and white waterful' that 'will cascade from the Harbour Bridge.' The bridge will also 'be adorned with a firework bow tie.' About 1.5 million people are expected to attend. The Sydney Morning Herald reports: 'More than 10,000 pyrotechnic shells, 20,000 shooting comets and 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects will be fired from the bridge throughout the evening.'
Hong Kong will also be creating animals with its nighttime lights this year. The million-dollar firework display will be set off from building tops on the Hong Kong Island side of Victoria Harbour. The countdown will begin at 10 on the east side of the island and go across until it reaches 1. Then after midnight a four-minute fireworks show will create a 'big dragon dancing along Hong Kong's skyline,' according to CNN Go.
Taipei is spending an impressive $2 million on fireworks. The city plans to explode 'a record-breaking number of fireworks' that will create a 'glowing panda and a ferocious dragon' around the world's second-tallest skyscraper, Focus Taiwan reports. Yeah, these guys aren't kidding around. The 288-second show will use more than 30,000 fireworks to celebrate the country's 100th founding anniversary.
It only makes sense that the tallest building in the world will have this year's highest fireworks celebration in the world. This New Year's also marks the first anniversary of Burj Khalifa. A 'dazzling fireworks-laser-lights display atop Burj Khalifa' will be the highlight of this event, according to the Khaleej Times. The show will be guided by satellites and 'will be a four-act show which will focus on the tower itself, as well as all of the surrounding area,' reports gulfnews.com. The 20-minute display 'thousands' of fireworks.
For the first time in its history, London's New Year's Eve fireworks will have a musical soundtrack. London spent £1.8 million ($2.77 million) on this year's event-- up from £1.6 million last year. About £282,000 will be spent on pyrotechnics to produce the eight minute show. And about £559,000 will be spent to control the expected crowd of 250,000.
Copacabana hosts one of the most famous beach parties of New Year's Eves around the world. This year its fireworks show will explode into the official presentation of Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Olympics logo.
