10 Awesome Firefox Extensions

Firefox is has grown from upstart web browser to one of the most popular options out there.



If you want to get more performance than you ever though possible, try out one of these 10 helpful extensions.

What’s an extension? It’s just a little add-on piece of software that makes the broswer work better. (It’s sort of like an app for your mobile phone.)

Extensions and add-ons let you block ads, quickly download files, use your Gmail account as an external hard drive, and turn the web into a more friendly place in general.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.