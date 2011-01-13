10 Awesome Firefox Extensions

Firefox is has grown from upstart web browser to one of the most popular options out there.
If you want to get more performance than you ever though possible, try out one of these 10 helpful extensions.
What’s an extension? It’s just a little add-on piece of software that makes the broswer work better. (It’s sort of like an app for your mobile phone.)
Extensions and add-ons let you block ads, quickly download files, use your Gmail account as an external hard drive, and turn the web into a more friendly place in general.
Bulk downloads are effortless with DownThemAll. Use it to handle tasks as specific as downloading all the images on a page or every linked file in a list. DownThemAll also offers a download accelerator that will move large files in a flash.
Who it's for: Obsessive downloaders.
Use FoxyTunes for total control over your music while browsing the internet. It puts a small, customisable set of controls at the bottom of Firefox, meaning you'll never have to switch back and forth between Firefox and iTunes again.
Who it's for: Music lovers.
Use AdBlock Plus to knock out space-hogging ads. It'll leave you to do nothing more than enjoy your content.
Who it's for: Everyone.
FireFTP is a fully functional FTP client that runs on top of Firefox. It's everything you need to manage files on your website.
Who it's for: Webmasters.
FasterFox is an extension that lets you manually control various settings to ensure Firefox is running as quickly as possible. Try it now for a faster browsing experience.
Who it's for: Efficiency nuts.
GSpace grants access to all that extra space you're not using in your Gmail account. Use it to store music, movies, or anything else you might want to retrieve later using this extension.
Who it's for: Those tight on disk space.
With FireGestures, you're navigating the web with little more than a flick of the wrist. Open new tabs, go forwards or backwards, refresh the page, and more using customisable gestures activated with a click of the mouse.
Who it's for: Efficiency nuts.
Instapaper solves the problem of keeping track of what you want to read when you have more time. Use its companion iPhone or iPad app to take news articles and blog posts with you. You can even read them offline.
Who it's for: Those crunched for time, blog junkies.
If you find yourself drowning in a sea of tabbed web pages, Tabberwocky will help you keep it all sorted. Use it to control how and why new tabs open, show loading progress bars on top of each tab, and maintain control of your browsing in general.
Who it's for: Those who have to close tabs they don't even remember opening
When you're done being productive for the day, use StumbleUpon to find interesting web pages. It learns what you like and makes recommendations specific to you.
Who it's for: People who like to share web pages.
