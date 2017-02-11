7 most promising finance jobs of 2017

Spencer Platt/Getty Images It all comes down to the job.

When it comes to careers, “finance” is a sweeping term.

So before you hit Wall Street, you’ll need to figure out which role is right for you.

LinkedIn broke down the top finance jobs of 2017, based on high median salaries, job openings, year-over-year-growth, and potential for promotion.

Here are LinkedIn’s top seven picks:

1. Financial analyst

Median base salary: $62,000

Job openings: 1,700+

Top skills: Financial analysis, financial reporting, accounting, Microsoft Excel, financial modelling

2. Underwriting manager

Median base salary: $102,000

Job openings: 100+

Top skills: Underwriting, general insurance, commercial insurance, property and casual insurance, liability

3. Quantitative analyst

Median base salary: $105,000

Job openings: 200+

Top skills: Quantitative finance, derivatives, visual basic for applications, quantitative analytics, Matlab

4. Scrum master

Median base salary: $100,000

Job openings: 500+

Top skills: Scrum, Agile methodologies, Agile project management, software development, requirements analysis

5. Data analyst

Median base salary: $63,000

Job openings: 1,000+

Top skills: SQL, SAS, statistics, databases, Microsoft Excel, data mining

6. Product manager

Median base salary: $99,000

Job openings: 500+

Top skills: Product management, product marketing, product development, competitive analysis, product launch

7. Credit analyst

Median base salary: $52,500

Job openings: 400+

Top skills: Financial analysis, credit risk, credit, banking, loans

