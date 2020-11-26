These are the best 11 soccer players in the world right now, according to FIFA

Getty/Marcelo Endelli Lionel Messi is one of the nominees for the men’s player award.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski are all in the running for the title of the best male soccer player in the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2020.

Four Liverpool players â€” Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Thiago â€” are also on the 11-man shortlist, which is completed by Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, and Paris Saint Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

???? Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men's Player ???????? Thiago Alcântara

???????? Cristiano Ronaldo

???????? Kevin De Bruyne

???????? Robert Lewandowski

???????? Sadio Mane

???????? Kylian Mbappe

???????? Lionel Messi

???????? Neymar

???????? Sergio Ramos

???????? Mohamed Salah

???????? Virgil van Dijk ℹ️????️ https://t.co/fqPa5jbedh pic.twitter.com/nLcUjmdQrd — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020

The award is voted for by the public on FIFA’s website, with the winner to be announced at an award ceremony on December 17.

The Best FIFA Football Awards were launched in January 2017 in an attempt to revive the FIFA World Player of the Year award which was abolished in 2010.

Ronaldo won the award for 2016 and 2017, Luka Modric scooped the prize in 2018, and Messi was the most recent recipient in 2019.

Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski, who has scored 39 goals for club and country in 2020, is favourite to win this year after missing out on the Ballon d’Or, which was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

