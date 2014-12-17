20 Best Fiction Books Of 2014

For anyone who can’t resist a good story, Goodreads has rounded up the best fiction books of 2014.

To compile the list, Goodreads editors nominated titles frequently reviewed on the site, which were then voted on by readers.

The list spans genres from fantasy to crime to romance, pulling together some of the most compelling reads 2014 had to offer.

