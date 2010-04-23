9 Amazing Feuds In TV News

TV beef is good for ratings.
Hard-headed journalists are eager to shout out insults, critiques and criticisms of their competition and guests.
Viewers can’t help themselves from tuning in to see how each one responds.
The recent dust-up between Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Jon Stewart and Fox News contributor Bernard Goldberg reminded us how incredibly entertaining these TV beefs are to watch.
It’s like watching WWE — with suits and ties instead of spandex and mullets.
Lucky for you, we’ve assembled some of the best recent TV feuds ever >
Fox News is The Daily Show host Jon Stewart's no. 1 target, and Fox News contributor Bernie Goldberg finally lost his cool while appearing on the O'Reilly Factor. 'You're just a safe Jay Leno with a smaller audience but you get to say the f-bomb.'
Stewart took the opportunity to glorify his message; 'I know I criticise you and Fox News a lot, but only because you're truly a terrible, cynical, and disingenuous news organisation,' he said, before bursting into song and dance.
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
After CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer defended his faulty predictions of Bear Stearns, Jon Stewart stepped up to knock Cramer back down. 'F*ck you,' Stewart said.
To which Cramer responded on the Today Show, 'A comedian's attacking me! Wow!'
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
After James Cameron was reported as saying 'Glenn Beck is a f*cking a**hole. I've met him. He called me the anti-christ, so you know, and not about Avatar,' Glenn Beck threw on a pair of paper 3D glasses to respond.
Not one to sit on the sidelines, Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert then got in on the Glenn Beck bashing action. 'Nation, once again I have been electrified by Glenn Beck. You see, I watch Glenn Beck's show with the TV balanced on the edge of my tub. And after the short-term memory loss and seizures subside, he makes a lot of sense.'
The Colbert Report
After CNBC's Rick Santelli failed to appear on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart bashed the whole channel by playing clips of CNBC's incorrect reporting.
Best example? Jim Cramer saying 'Bear Stearns is fine. Bear Stearns is not in trouble,' six days before Bear Stearns went under.
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
Charlie Gasparino and Dennis Kneale duked it on CNBC's The Call Of The Wild. The two hosts repeatedly cut each other off and called each other out for being wrong, leaving Larry Kudlow to step in as referee.
After Jon Stewart ripped on Keith Olbermann for his abrasive reporting and commentary on Scott Brown, Olbermann dedicated a whole segment of his show to respond.
After playing the entire Daily Show clip of Stewart bashing him, Olbermann insulted Stewart: 'This from the guy who reached his professional apex when he was the host of the Short Attention Span theatre in 1991.
Then he quickly apologizes.
While covering the 2008 Democratic campaign, Chris Matthews loses it after being taunted by co-host Keith Olbermann.
And, of course, who can forget this gem? Jon Stewart appeared on CNN's Crossfire and completely tore apart the show's hot-headed back-and-forth debates. 'You're partisan hacks and you're hurting America,' Stewart said. The man created the model for a TV feud.
