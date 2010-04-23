9 Amazing Feuds In TV News

TV beef is good for ratings.

Hard-headed journalists are eager to shout out insults, critiques and criticisms of their competition and guests.

Viewers can’t help themselves from tuning in to see how each one responds.

The recent dust-up between Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Jon Stewart and Fox News contributor Bernard Goldberg reminded us how incredibly entertaining these TV beefs are to watch.

It’s like watching WWE — with suits and ties instead of spandex and mullets.

Lucky for you, we’ve assembled some of the best recent TV feuds ever >

