15 reasons why Tesla's newest car is so good

Tesla’s cars just keep getting more impressive. And the Tesla Model S P85D is no exception.

In April, the 2015 P85D received the top spot for AAA’s fifth annual Green Car Guide. And earlier this week the car received the highest rating ever from Consumer Reports.

The car initially received a rating of 103, which breaks the group’s scoring system. So the reviewers were forced to make changes to their scoring to give it a rating of 100.

Tesla introduced the performance all-wheel drive sedan in October of last year. And while the car comes with a hefty price starting at about $US105,000, it’s decked out with some pretty impressive details.

Here’s a look at some of the Tesla Model S P85D’s coolest features.

One of the car's most impressive attributes is that it can go super fast, super quick. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds when in the 'insane' driving mode. The car can reach speeds of 155 miles per hour. Facebook/Tesla If that's not fast enough for you, you can upgrade the P85D to include 'Ludicrous Speed Upgrade,' which can take the car from zero to 60 in just 2.8 seconds. Tesla Not only can it go really, really fast, but it can also be driven for a good while before it needs a recharge. According to rating by the EPA, it has a range of 253 miles with one charge. Tesla But when driven at lower speeds, the car can actually go much further. Two Norwegian men proved this earlier this week when they drove the vehicle more than 400 miles at an average speed of 24.2 miles per hour. YouTube/Bjørn Nyland The two Danish drivers attached signs to the car to show they were conducting a test drive. The car also has improved safety features, like its partial auto-pilot functions. Using a forward looking camera, radar, and 360 degree sonar sensors with real-time traffic updates, the autopilot feature enables automatic driving on both the highway and in stop and go traffic. Not to mention, it can also detect a parking spot and park itself. Vimeo/Tesla Another safety upgrade is its electrical mechanical braking system. The highly precise system allows for a driver to get to high levels of braking extremely quick. Vimeo/Tesla Like other models of the Tesla Model S, the Model S P85D also features a 17-inch LCD touchscreen that functions as an impressive control center for the entire vehicle. Media, navigation, phone integration, and climate control. Tesla The vehicle has a pretty cool all glass panoramic roof that opens with just a swipe on the LCD screen. Tesla With the smart air suspension feature, the Model S automatically adjusts ride height based on speed and vehicle air level. However, the driver can manually adjust it higher or lower using the touchscreen display. Vimeo/Tesla While some cars require a trip to your auto dealer for a software update, the Tesla Model S vehicles receive all of its updates wirelessly. Some of the updates include not only new features, but an update to the interface of the touchscreen. Facebook/Tesla With Tesla's tech package you can also get 3G internet connectivity which means the benefits of a full web browser. Vimeo/Tesla You can use Tesla's voice command feature to do things like play music or get directions. Tesla With the high fidelity sound upgrade, you'll get 12 speakers strategically positioned throughout the vehicle, so jamming out in the car won't be a problem. Tesla The Tesla Model S mobile app enables you to do things check your car's battery charge or even pre-cool your car before getting into it. Tesla Even the smallest details like Tesla's key, which is an RFID transmitter shaped as the car, are thoughtful. AP Images

