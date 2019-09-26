Here are all the best features that just came to the iPhone

Following is a transcript of the video.

Apple just added a bunch of new useful features to the iPhone.

Like Dark Mode, spam-call blocking, and new gestures.

To use them, first download iOS 13.

The best features that just came to the iPhone.

Dark Mode

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to Display & Brightness.

Choose “Dark” under Appearance.

Your phone will switch to dark mode!

You can schedule it by tapping Automatic.

Make it come on at sunset…

Create a custom schedule…

Or just leave it enabled 24/7.

Like the iPhone X and XS…

You can add Dark Mode to the Control Centre.

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to Control Centre.

Customise Controls.

Tap the “+” next to Dark Mode.

It will now be in the Control Centre.

Dark mode uses less battery on phones with OLED screens…

Like the iPhone X, XS and 11 Pro.

Block spam calls

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to Phone.

Enable “Silence Unknown Callers.”

That’s it!

Unknown callers will now be sent to voicemail.

They can hang up or leave a message.

If they hang up, you’ll still get a “Missed Call” notification.

Finally, a way to ignore all those “free” flights you’ve won.

Voice Control

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to Accessibility.

Select Voice Control.

The iPhone will show you some of the commands you can use…

Like “Open Safari”…

Or “Tap Home.”

You can use “Customise Commands” to disable or enable various commands.

Or make your own.

You can use it to take screenshots…

Raise or lower the volume…

Tap…swipe…pinch…zoom…

And even for dictation!

Extend battery life

Go to Settings.

Battery.

Battery Health.

Turn “Optimised Battery Charging” on.

The iPhone will now learn your daily charging routine.

And the phone won’t charge past 80% until you need to use it.

Say goodbye to year-old phones dying after just a few hours of use!

Use PS4 and Xbox controllers

PS4 controllers: Hold down the PS and Share buttons until the light starts blinking.

Xbox controllers: Press the Xbox button.

Hold down the Connect button for three seconds.

Go to Settings on your iPhone.

Bluetooth.

Find the DualShock 4 or Xbox Wireless Controller in the list.

And tap to pair.

That’s it!

Happy gaming!

New gestures

Go to Settings

Browse documents, pages, and conversations by dragging the scroll bar.

Select text by just tapping and swiping.

Triple- and quadruple-tap to select sentences and paragraphs.

Copy text by pinching up with three fingers.

Cut text by pinching up with three fingers two times.

Paste text by pinching down with three fingers.

Quickly select multiple emails, files, and folders by tapping with two fingers and dragging.

You can tap the cursor to pick it up and drag it to where you want it to be.

Swipe to the left with three fingers to undo.

And to the right with three fingers to redo.

That’s it!

Soon they may be as easy to remember as pinch to zoom.

Redesigned Photos app

The Photos tab sorts your photos by year, month, day, or all.

Selecting a year will show highlights of each month.

Tapping those will bring you to more photo highlights from that day.

Duplicate photos, screenshots, receipts, and other miscellaneous items are hidden from view.

Those can be found in the All Photos tab.

Which you can now pinch to zoom to scale up and down…

Making basic navigation and photo-finding even easier.

Significant events and holidays are highlighted in the Months tab…

With the app automatically sorting holidays, trips, and other significant events.

If you’re wondering why the photos highlighted in years always change…

It’s because it’s showing photos taken on or around the same day in past years.

The For You tab will automatically organise memories from the past…

Suggest some edits…

And spotlight recent photos from your contacts.

Search has gotten smarter – you can use multiple words to filter searches.

And if you take multiple Live Photos within 1.5 seconds of each other…

They can be turned into videos.

Just select the photos…

Tap the share icon…

And select “Save as Video.”

You can also export Live Photos as GIFs.

Adding multiple effects to a photo?

Tap any effect icon to see what the photo looks like before and after the effect is applied.

If you’re using filters, you can control the intensity.

And increasing or decreasing the Enhance filter now shows how that affects other adjustments.

There are also new effect controls:

Vibrance…

Warmth…

Sharpen…

Definition…

Noise Reduction…

And Vignette.

The best part of all these effects and filters?

You can apply them to videos as well!

Along with crops and other adjustments.

And you can finally rotate those vertical videos that should be in landscape

Your Instagram feed never looked better.

Did we miss anything? Do you have a new favourite feature? Let us know in the comments!

