This Is The Best Feature In Apple's New iPhone Operating System

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 7, has stirred up some mixed reactions. Some professional designers aren’t impressed by the design, calling it “ugly and “inconsistent.” But other people think it looks pretty cool.



Design aside, there is one really great feature to get excited about, Lex Friedman of Macworld writes.

“Honestly, if Control centre were the sole new feature in iOS 7, I’d still be eager to install it on my iPhone,” Friedman writes.

The Control centre is a panel that you swipe up from the bottom of the screen. It offers a quick way to toggle on or off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, aeroplane Mode, and Do Not Disturb. You can also quickly access your alarms, calculator, and camera.

Take a look below.

Screenshot

