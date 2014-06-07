26 Great Gifts For Father's Day

Grilling steaks and drinking beer is always great, but many dads dread the thought of receiving another tacky tie.
Take some time this year to prepare for Father’s Day, on June 15th, and thank dad for all he’s done with a gift he’ll actually love.
Whether he’s a golfer, tech guru, or beer aficionado, we’ve found the perfect gift for every type of dad.
Mantry, which is shorthand for 'the modern man's pantry,' will surprise dad with packages containing artisan food products and guidance for how to make the most of them.
From bacon to beer products, each box of six items has a cool theme that dad will love.
Don't underestimate the power of great acoustics. Try a pair of the Grado SR125i's from our list of the best headphones. With a retro look and sweet sound quality, dad will be able to focus on his favourite tunes.
This gift is especially useful for any dad who travels a lot, and wants to tune out the noisy airport bustle.
Price: $169.99
Help dad's game with this golf gadget. The touch screen GPS watch comes preloaded with over 30,000 international golf courses so that he can easily access his games' locations and key course distances.
The sleek watch also lets him keep score and syncs his phone's messages to pop up right on the screen.
Price: $299.99
The Diaper Dude Messenger Bag will help any new father stay organised without cramping his style. The inside of the bag even features a 'dad's checklist' to help remind him of daily necessities.
Price: $99.99
Remember when marinating the steak used to take all day? Save dad hours with this cooking aid, which will let him marinate dinner in just minutes. By pumping out air and creating a vacuum sealed container, dad can marinate steak, chicken, or anything else worth grilling just moments before throwing it on the barbecue.
Price: $39.99
Whiskey stones are ideal for the whiskey connoisseur, designed to help serve and maintain optimal drinkability. Dad can just freeze the cubes, made from natural soapstone material, and pop them in his glass to keep his drink at temperature without watering down the liquor.
Price: $20 for a set of 9
The Spiegelau Craft Beer Tasting Kit features four different glasses, each specifically tailored for certain kinds of beer.
Pair the glasses with a few bottles of his favourite brew so he can try out his new gift immediately.
Price: $39.99
Dad won't ever want to take off these heavenly sheepskin slippers. With this pair from L.L. Bean, his feet can stay warm as he lounges around the house.
Price: $69
This full-sized kit by The Art of Shaving includes a lathering brush, pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and after-shave balm. The Art of Shaving also instructs users on how to optimise its products for a nick free, clean shave.
Price: $115
This slim bracelet is a hassle-free way for dad to track his daily health and sleep habits. The device records his steps taken, calories burned, and sleep quality before it automatically syncs to his computer or smartphone.
With a range of colour options, and the ability to view his progress and set goals each day, dad will thank you for the extra encouragement.
Price: $99.95
Whether he's a Scrabble, Poker, or Monopoly man, these vintage editions of his favourite game are both stylish and fun.
Propose a weekly game night to keep dad excited about his new toy.
Price: Starting at $US129
This iPhone case can really take a beating, making it ideal for the dad who's rough with his things.
The case features a translucent front cover to protect from wind and rain, a tough exterior for drops and falls, and port coverings so dirt and grime can't get inside.
Price: $30
Kinkoo's Infinite Nova portable battery charger has two USB ports so dad can charge multiple items on the go. It's both lightweight and small, so he can easily carry it around from place to place.
Price: $99.90
This Oakstreet Bootmakers shoe kit can help him extend the life of his favourite pair of shoes. A set of shoe trees, horsehair brush, and shoe cream provide him with a DIY approach to shinier shoes he'll be excited about all over again.
Price: $40
A CD box set of dad's all-time favourite artist is a great way to show you know his taste. While he may already have an extensive collection, a box set is the ultimate for any loyal fan.
Price: Various
While it's fun to flip through old family photo albums, digital photo sharing really ensures photos won't deteriorate. With the Canon Pixma MG8220 Wireless Inkjet Photo All-In-One Printer, dad can scan and upload all of his favourite photos for digital safekeeping.
He can also print out new photos to frame around the house and display on his desk with pride.
Price: $279.88
Each 'Box of Awesome' features carefully selected, themed gifts that dad likely wouldn't think to purchase on his own. From car-detailing kits to beach gear to tool sets, Bespoke Post aims to create unique yet useful boxes.
When dad signs up with his gift card, he'll receive emails on the first of each month so that he can turn down the boxes he doesn't want and wait for the next month's surprise instead.
Price: $45 per box
Don't just get dad another tie this Father's Day -- get him a place to keep them instead. This Brookstone device will fit up to 54 ties neatly and compactly in his closet, with a rotating feature to easily select a tie from his collection to suit his mood.
Price: $49.99
If dad doesn't already have a Smart TV, the Roku 3 will bring him exactly what he's missing. The player connects to almost any TV, providing a range of viewing services right on the big screen.
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, and thousands of other channel options will no longer be confined to his computer and tablets.
Price: $99.99
This Williams-Sonoma accessory will enhance your family's annual Father's Day barbecue. Whether you get dad's full initials or a single letter to rep the family, dinner will feel extra cool with signature steaks on everybody's plate.
Price: $69.95
Let's be honest, you can never really have too many pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses. With so many styles, all dad needs is a new pair to feel like a changed man.
We like the Clubmaster frame with trendy mirrored lenses.
Price: $170
Herschel Supply Co. has a range of stylish yet practical backpacks. Whether he uses it on his next business trip or his next trip to the gym, the classic shape and colours make this a handy and minimalist essential.
Price: $70
This Sharper Image product is ideal for the dad who loves a good vino. It eliminates the hassle of twisting and pulling, not to mention the embarrassment of dropping the cork inside the bottle.
Price: $50
Car rides will be a little more fun -- even in traffic -- with this Star Wars keepsake that charges not one, but two devices. The cute miniature droid fits right into his cup holder as a handy travel companion.
With two USB ports that work with Apple and Android products, he can bring his cables and charge whatever he needs.
Price: $39.99
