10 of the best coffee chains across the US

Tim Hortons is known for its Timbits and Iced Capps.

Tim Hortons was founded in Canada, and it has nearly 5,000 stores around the globe . Although most of those shops are in Canada, there are over 600 in the US and more than 30 across the UK and Ireland

Former professional hockey player Tim Horton opened the first store in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario.

The store debuted one of its most loved items, the Timbit (a small, fried doughnut piece), in 1976, and the chain has been adding new baked goods and coffee drinks ever since.

Today, the company’s Iced Capp, a blended, frozen coffee drink, is one of its most iconic beverage items.