10 of the best coffee chains across the US

- Starbucks is the largest coffee chain, but it’s not the only place to get a great cup of joe.
- You can grab an iced coffee and a doughnut at Dunkin’ or Tim Hortons.
- Peet’s Coffee and Caribou Coffee also serve up hot and cold drinks across the US
Starbucks was founded in Seattle in 1971, and its now-iconic name was inspired by the Herman Melville novel “Moby Dick.”
Some of the chain’s most iconic drinks include Frappuccinos and the seasonal pumpkin-spice latte.
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has a customizable menu, giving customers seemingly endless flavor options and add-in ingredients.
One of its signature drinks is the Ice Blended, a frozen coffee- or tea-based drink that debuted in 1987.
Former professional hockey player Tim Horton opened the first store in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario.
The store debuted one of its most loved items, the Timbit (a small, fried doughnut piece), in 1976, and the chain has been adding new baked goods and coffee drinks ever since.
Today, the company’s Iced Capp, a blended, frozen coffee drink, is one of its most iconic beverage items.
Carmel Marvel, a caramel espresso drink, is one of the chain’s most popular beverage options, but Biggby Coffee offers many unique concoctions, including blueberry lattes, Black Forest lattes, and cotton candy lattes.
Now, the company has over 420 stores in nine states, including Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona.
Dutch Bros is known for its experimental flavors, and some of its unique menu items include an Irish cream cold brew, a chocolate macadamia nut mocha, and a banana bread latte.
The brand officially changed its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ in January 2019 to symbolize its commitment to introducing new products, though it still offers over 50 varieties of doughnuts.
In addition to having an extensive food menu, Dunkin’ also has some specialty drinks, like the Dunkaccino, which is a blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors.
The chain’s late founder, Alfred Peet, knew the founders of Starbucks and, in its early years, Starbucks bought its beans from Peet’s. Starbucks co-founder Jerry Baldwin also told The Seattle Times that Peet even taught him how to roast coffee.
There are currently nearly 340 Peet’s locations across California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington DC.
The chain serves both tea and coffee, and its signature blend is Major Dickason’s, a dark-roast coffee.
There are now over 450 stores across the US — with over half of those based in Minnesota where the chain was founded — and over 270 locations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Caribou Coffee‘s claim to fame is that it serves Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, which is a seal “awarded to farms, forests, and businesses that meet rigorous environmental and social standards.”
La Colombe was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1994, and the coffee roaster now has 30 locations across Massachusetts, California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC.
The draft cold-brew latte is one of La Colombe’s most popular beverages, both in its cafes and in grocery stores.
The chain started as a simple potting shed that was used for roasting coffee beans and a single coffee cart that was used for selling the product.
Today, the chain has over 90 stores across California, New York, Washington, Washington DC, Massachusetts, Japan, and South Korea.
The chain is known for its special brewing techniques and pour-over coffee.
