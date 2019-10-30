Yelp/Firehouse Subs Like many other popular sandwich chains, Firehouse Subs has been open for decades.

There are many popular chains around the US that are known for serving up delicious sandwiches.

Options like Subway, Jimmy John’s, and Blimpie serve a wide range of traditional deli-style sub sandwiches.

Chains like Potbelly, Schlotsky’s and Arby’s offer a range of hot sandwiches.

Not all sandwiches are created equally, which is why there are so many chains that serve up this simple but tasty dish.

And whether you’re looking for a cold sub or a warm, pressed panini, there’s sure to be an eatery that can create the sandwich of your dreams.

Here are 10 of the best fast-food sandwich chains across the US.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has a special topping called “the juice.”

Originating in New Jersey, this American sandwich chain dates back to the 1950s.

Jersey Mike’s has gained a following across the country by serving made-to-order subs with locally sourced vegetables and meats and cheeses that are sliced right in front of you.

The menu consists of a variety of hot and cold subs, from The Veggie to Mike’s Famous Philly.

A fan-favourite way to order subs is “Mike’s Way,” which includes onions, lettuce, tomatoes, dried spices, and the restaurant’s signature topping called “the juice,” which consists of olive oil and red-wine vinegar.

Subway has been around since the 1960s and has cemented itself as a go-to spot for customisable sandwiches.

Yelp/Subway You can build your own sandwiches.

With over 40,000 locations throughout the world, Subway has earned its spot as one of the most popular grab-and-go sandwich chains.

The assembly-line style of the restaurant is ideal for those who want to truly customise their sub.

Customers can choose from the chain’s famous in-house baked breads, fresh vegetables, toppings, condiments, cheeses, and meats to personalise any menu item.

In addition to subs, Subway offers breakfast items, wraps, cookies, and salads. The restaurant also recently announced the addition of Subway Sliders – sandwiches on small rolls that are ideal for snacking or mixing and matching for a full meal.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is known for its hot sandwiches.

Yelp/Potbelly Sandwich Shop The eatery serves soups and salads, too.

Before becoming a franchised sandwich chain, Potbelly started as an antique shop. At first, founder Peter Hastings and his wife began selling sandwiches to their customers, and eventually, the shop became more known for its food than its antiques.

Potbelly’s menu includes a wide range of mostly hot sandwiches, and one of its most known offerings is A Wreck, which features salami, roast beef, oven-roasted turkey, ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

In addition to sandwiches, the chain offers a variety of soups, salads, sides, desserts, and smoothies.

Customers also love Potbelly’s hot-pepper blend, which is made with serrano and red bell peppers, jalapeños, cauliflower, green olives, carrots, and celery. The topping is so popular the restaurant sells it in a jar for customers to take home.

Schlotzsky’s serves up classic sandwiches on freshly baked bread.

Yelp/Schlotzsky’s The chain has house-made sourdough.

In 1971, Schlotzsky’s sandwich shop opened up in Austin, Texas. The signature sandwich of the restaurant was based on an Italian New Orleans’ favourite called the muffuletta, which still remains popular today.

The eatery’s version of a muffuletta (called The Original) is made with Schlotzsky’s famous house-made sourdough bread as well as ham, Genoa salami, Cotto salami, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, black olives, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and signature sauce.

This sandwich became so popular that the chain introduced three variations of it that include add-ons like ham and turkey.

The menu also includes soups, salads, flatbreads, and pizzas. And, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, many Schlotzsky’s locations also serve Cinnabon cinnamon rolls and desserts.

In 2016, Schlotzsky’s began branding itself as Schlotzsky’s Austin Eateries as a nod to its Texan roots.

Blimpie serves large, fresh sandwiches at locations all over the country.

Yelp/Zee Z. The chain is often located at gas stations or at sporting venues.

Founded in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1964, Blimpie is a franchised sandwich chain known for its large subs. So large that the chain’s name was actually inspired by the sandwiches’ large, round shape that is similar to that of a blimp.

The restaurant serves up classic, cold submarine sandwiches made with fresh vegetables, deli meats, and cheeses. It also serves a number of hot sandwiches like meatball subs and Philly cheesesteaks.

The chain’s most popular item is perhaps the Blimpie Best, which contains a ton of meat (ham, salami, capicola, and prosciuttini) as well as tomatoes, lettuce, onion, vinegar, olive oil, and oregano.

Firehouse Subs sticks to its theme in every location.

Yelp/Firehouse Subs Like many other popular sandwich chains, Firehouse Subs has been open for decades.

Since 1994, Firehouse Subs has been serving up specialty submarine sandwiches. Its menu includes a variety of cold and warm subs, salads, and traditional sub-shop sides like chips, chilli, and chocolate-chip cookies.

The chain also has a few signature subs, like the Hook and Ladder, which includes Virginia honey ham, smoked turkey breast, and melted Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Other popular subs include the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket, Firehouse Meatball, and New York Steamer.

A unique aspect of Firehouse Subs’ sandwiches is that the meats and cheeses are steamed before being placed on the bread. The company says this process releases a burst of flavour and makes its sandwiches totally unique.

Every restaurant in this chain is unique, too, since each features a custom mural depicting the local fire and police departments of each community.

Quiznos has made toasted subs the bread and butter of its business.

Yelp/William S. The chain is famous for having toasty-warm subs.

Originating in Denver, Colorado, in 1981, this fast sandwich shop grew popular with customers because of its unique flavour combinations, variety of bread choices, and signature toasting method.

Sandwich lovers can choose from white bread, wheat bread, jalapeño-cheddar bread, and rosemary-parmesan bread to create any of the chain’s famous sandwich varieties.

Quiznos also allows customers to fully personalise their sandwich, choosing from a variety of vegetables, toppings, and condiments to create their perfect sub.

The restaurant also offers soups, salads, chips, and tater tots to accompany your meal.

The Texas-based chain Which Wich has a unique ordering system.

Yelp/Kat C. You can fill your sandwiches with whatever you want.

Which Wich advertises its menu as fully customisable – that said, the eateries have no deli counters in sight.

Instead, Which Wich features a wall of paper bags and markers from which customers can choose their desired sandwich and mark up the pre-printed ingredient list to their desired specifications.

The Which Wich team then takes your bag, which serves as your order, and passes it on to the sandwich makers who make your meal exactly as you like it.

The result is a custom hot or cold sandwich with a variety of meat, cheese, veggies, and special toppings like caramelised onions, bleu cheese, coleslaw, and chipotle mayo. Classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, and traditional mustard and mayo are also available.

With eight categories of sandwiches ranging from vegetarian to beef to seafood and over 50 customisable ingredients, no two subs from Which Wich are alike.

Arby’s is a fast-food chain that specialises in sandwiches and roast beef.

Founded in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964, Arby’s was created as an alternative to quick-service burger joints.

Arby’s tagline, “We have the meats” is fitting as the fast-food chain quickly became known for its signature roast-beef sandwich. Served on an onion roll, the roast beef is marinated and freshly sliced.

Arby’s also offers a variety of hot sandwiches like BBQ brisket sandwiches, Reubens, and Mediterranean-style gyros as well as deli-style sandwiches, salads, and wraps.

In addition to sandwiches, Arby’s has become known for its seasoned curly fries.

Jimmy John’s has been making sandwiches since the 1980s.

Since 1983, Jimmy John’s has been baking bread and freshly slicing meats, cheeses, and vegetables in-house for its traditional submarine sandwiches.

A key aspect of the franchised chain’s marketing is its promise of “freaky fast” service and delivery.

Some of the chain’s signature items include the Vito, made with salami, capicola, and provolone as well as the Totally Tuna, topped with cucumber, tomato, and lettuce.

It also offers a variety of Italian-inspired subs, traditional deli sandwiches, and club sandwiches.

To keep up with increasingly popular low-carb lifestyles, Jimmy John’s also gives customers the option to make their sandwich an “unwich” by having it wrapped in lettuce instead of bread.

