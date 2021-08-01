I ordered the same breakfast from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them all from worst to best

I couldn’t drink much of Wendy’s iced coffee.

Wendy’s only offers flavored cold brew , which was an immediate red flag to me because I figured it was probably premixed.

I opted for vanilla, but the chain also sells caramel and mocha. I figured it couldn’t be bad, but I was wrong.

My brew didn’t seem like it used any coffee beans and was more like a liquefied version of a blended frappé. It tasted like 75% sugar, 20% milk, and 5% watered-down coffee flavoring.

Even though it didn’t taste that bad paired with the super-salty sandwich, the vanilla flavor was too overpowering on its own. I didn’t even make it through a third of the cup before dumping it out.

Although I can’t see myself ordering this option before noon — or ever — it may be great for someone who wants a caffeine fix without the taste of coffee since the flavor was still smooth and consistent.

Score: 2/5