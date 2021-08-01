I ordered the same breakfast from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them all from worst to best

- I ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and an iced coffee from Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., and Chick-fil-A to see which had the best breakfast.
- I scored each item on a five-point scale based on taste and value, then calculated a total score.
- Burger King was my least favorite meal, and I deemed Chick-fil-A the winner.
A good breakfast is supposed to make you feel energized, but the unappetizing grease stains on the bag made me a little queasy.
The top of the biscuit had an oily sheen to it, and the egg came as a thin, floppy rectangle to seemingly match the cheese, which didn’t make sense since both ingredients hung out of the round bread.
This sandwich was so greasy that I couldn’t make it past two small bites. Even worse, the biscuit tasted like movie-theater butter.
Score: 0/5
When I dipped them into ketchup, they tasted OK, but still left grease stains on my fingers.
Score: 2/5
Despite it being overly milky, I could detect both subtle notes of cocoa and a smooth coffee flavor.
Score: 2/5
Total score: 4/15
This was one of the better breakfast sandwiches I tried since I could taste every individual component. The bacon was super salty, but the egg and cheese still didn’t get lost.
The biscuit was quite flavorful compared to some of the others on this list, with a yummy, buttery texture that wasn’t too oily or dry.
Score: 4/5
Even though they were really tasty and pretty comparable to the chicken chain, I docked some points for packaging since these came in a shallow paper bag the discs spilled out of.
Score: 4/5
I’m glad I tried this Carl’s Jr. breakfast outside because I spat out the coffee after the first sip.
I wondered if the cup I received was just poorly mixed because it tasted like pure vanilla syrup to me.
Given how many people I know who love this coffee, I was genuinely disappointed.
Score: 0/5
Unfortunately, the fact that I couldn’t even stomach the coffee decreased its value.
Total score: 8/15
Wendy’s absolutely delivered on the bacon, but I expected nothing less from a chain that coined the Baconator. The two thick-cut slices boasted an extra-crispy, salty kick with a bold, smoky flavor.
Wendy’s eggs appeared fried rather than scrambled, and the American cheese perfectly melted onto every corner, providing a consistent ratio in each bite.
But the bread was dry and bland, so I had to dip it into ketchup to moisten it. I don’t understand why some chains opt for buns when biscuits are an option.
Score: 3/5
The chain sells potato wedges in lieu of the standard discs, which were a serious upgrade. They were so well-seasoned and perfectly crispy that I didn’t even have to add ketchup.
When paired with the bacon sandwich, the combination was a bit of a salt bomb, but not a particularly greasy one.
Score: 4/5
I opted for vanilla, but the chain also sells caramel and mocha. I figured it couldn’t be bad, but I was wrong.
My brew didn’t seem like it used any coffee beans and was more like a liquefied version of a blended frappé. It tasted like 75% sugar, 20% milk, and 5% watered-down coffee flavoring.
Even though it didn’t taste that bad paired with the super-salty sandwich, the vanilla flavor was too overpowering on its own. I didn’t even make it through a third of the cup before dumping it out.
Although I can’t see myself ordering this option before noon — or ever — it may be great for someone who wants a caffeine fix without the taste of coffee since the flavor was still smooth and consistent.
Score: 2/5
Between the ample crispy bacon on the sandwich and scrumptious potato wedges, the chain’s breakfast was a worthy contender.
Total score: 9/15
And although the biscuit had a nice, crumbly texture, this sandwich was otherwise pretty dull. The bacon wasn’t especially crispy or flavorful and got buried under the biscuit, egg, and cheese.
Ketchup helped amp up the flavor, but I wasn’t sure why I was still eating it at this point.
Score: 3/5
Just as I remembered, these hash browns were scrumptious. The patty was perfectly toasted on the outside, with a soft, salty interior that wasn’t mushy or wet.
Plus the handheld design is ideal for eating in the car, at the table, or down a busy street.
Score: 5/5
Vanilla was clearly the dominant flavor, but it was well-mixed and didn’t overpower the actual coffee.
Even though there’s no espresso in this drink, I’d compare it to a milky beverage, like a latte.
Score: 3/5
For nearly $US9 ($AU12), I should be excited about every component, but that was not the case.
Total score: 12/15
It easily had the best bread of the bunch — a warm and toasty Chick-fil-A biscuit that melted in my mouth.
If this was an egg-and-cheese sandwich ranking, I could easily see this option blowing away the competition since the scramble was delicious and fluffy.
Unfortunately, the bacon was bland and brittle.
Score: 4/5
Since they’re fried in canola oil, they had a much more mild flavor but were still salty enough that I couldn’t help but reach for more.
Plus they came as bite-sized discs that fit perfectly into Chick-fil-A’s ketchup cups, but these were so scrumptious that they didn’t need the dip at all.
Score: 5/5
It wasn’t as cloyingly sweet as the Carl’s Jr. or Wendy’s cold brew since I could still taste a faint hint of the actual coffee.
And it genuinely tasted good paired with the sandwich, so there’s definitely potential with less sweetener.
Score: 3/5
It was the most expensive breakfast I tried, but if you have someone who’s willing to share the hash browns with you, it might be worth the buy.
Total score: 12/15