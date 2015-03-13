US News: Here are the best family cars of 2015

Benjamin Zhang
Family cars, like families themselves, come in all shapes and sizes. But regardless of which brand or type of car families are looking for, the focus is on vehicles with a great combination of safety, reliability, feature content, and space. U.S. News and World Report evaluated 259 different cars using those exact criteria and found 19 winners — each representing a segment of the market.

“Family cars don’t need to be dowdy or boring,” U.S. News Best Cars managing editor Jamie Page Deaton said. “The 2015 Best Cars for Families help parents identify great cars with features that keep everyone in the family happy, such as roomy cabins, infotainment systems, separate temperature controls and tools for keeping teen drivers safe.”

Nine separate brands took home awards. General Motors grabbed four, while Toyota won three. Honda and Kia each won twice.

Compact Cars: Volkswagen Golf

Upscale Small Cars: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Hatchbacks: Kia Soul

Midsize Cars: Hyundai Sonata

Upscale Midsize Cars: Cadillac CTS

Larges Cars: Chevrolet Impala

Luxury Large Cars: Kia K900

Hybrid Cars: Ford Fusion Hybrid

Wagons: Subaru Outback

Compact SUVs: Honda CR-V

Luxury Compact SUVs: Volvo XC60

2-Row Midsize SUVs: Nissan Murano

3-Row Midsize SUVs: Toyota Highlander

Luxury 2-Row Midsize SUVs: Lexus RX350

Luxury 3-Row Midsize SUVs: Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Large SUVs: Chevrolet Suburban

Luxury Large SUVs: Cadillac Escalade

Hybrid SUVs: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Minivans: Honda Odyssey

