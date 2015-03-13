US News: Here are the best family cars of 2015

Family cars, like families themselves, come in all shapes and sizes. But regardless of which brand or type of car families are looking for, the focus is on vehicles with a great combination of safety, reliability, feature content, and space. U.S. News and World Report evaluated 259 different cars using those exact criteria and found 19 winners — each representing a segment of the market.

“Family cars don’t need to be dowdy or boring,” U.S. News Best Cars managing editor Jamie Page Deaton said. “The 2015 Best Cars for Families help parents identify great cars with features that keep everyone in the family happy, such as roomy cabins, infotainment systems, separate temperature controls and tools for keeping teen drivers safe.”

Nine separate brands took home awards. General Motors grabbed four, while Toyota won three. Honda and Kia each won twice.

