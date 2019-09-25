The 13 best fall candles to buy for your home

Etsy/DW Home/Bath & Body Works All of these scents pair best with the sight of falling leaves and chunky sweaters.

There’s a plethora of fall-themed candles on the market to celebrate the change of season.

Whether you prefer a spicy or sweet scent, there’s an autumnal candle for you.

Maple pumpkin, spiced cider, and apple picking are just a few scents you can bring into your home.

Indulge in Nest Fragrance’s pumpkin chai candle, Anthropologie’s maple leaves with actual leaves in it, or a pumpkin patch-inspired candle from Homesick.

One of the simple joys of fall is having a meteorological excuse to stay inside all day. Cosy blankets, hot chocolate, and a warm fire make a home day feel decadent. And if you add a scented candle to the mix, you may never want to leave the house again.

There’s no shortage of fall-themed candles on the market if you want to indulge. You can find plenty of pumpkin-based options, but you can also find more creative fall scents like Bath and Body Works “sweater weather” which has hues of sage and eucalyptus or the amber-infused “witches’ brew” from Etsy.

It’s not fall without the smell of pumpkin spice. Target has you covered with this candle.

Target Pumpkin spice candle.

From the colour to the pumpkin scent, this candle has big fall energy. Besides, it’s a lot cheaper to invest in this candle at the start of the season than to splurge on a latte every other day.

Cost:$US10 on Target

P.F. Candle Co.’s apple picking candle brings the fun of a fall activity into your home.

This candle mixes apples, cider, and cedarwood for a delicious outdoor aroma. And the subtle packaging will go with all of your fall decor.

Cost:$US20 on P.F. Candle Co.

This Otherland candle smells as autumnal as it looks.

Otherland Sun suede of the Manor House collection.

The sun suede candle combines saffron, peppercorn, and white suede, which combine for a comforting scent that will make you want to cosy up inside all day. And the orange holder just adds to the fall feel.

Cost:$US36 on Otherland

Charlie Brown himself would be jealous of this pumpkin patch candle from Homesick.

Homesick Pumpkin patch candle.

Unsurprisingly, pumpkin makes up a large part of this candle’s aroma, but you’ll also get whiffs of cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, and lemon. The sweet scent will make your home smell like a fall morning all day long.

Cost:$US29.95 on Homesick

Halloween lovers will be clamoring for this witches’ brew candle from Etsy.

Amber and guaiacwood make up this candle’s hearty scents. The name stands out as a Halloween piece, but the bottle is subtle enough that you can keep it out past October if you want to keep the enchanting smell in your house a little longer.

Cost:$US12 – $US34 on Etsy

Made by Boy Smells, this philia candle is an alternative to more standard fall scents.

Nutmeg and hazelnut bring autumn energy to this candle, while a surprising note of bitter orange spices it up. And the purple hue gives it a mystical edge that would work well as Halloween decor.

Cost:$US34 on Boy Smells

Nest Fragrance’s pumpkin chai candle will make you feel like you visited your favourite coffee shop without all the effort.

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin chai classic candle.

Spicy Masala chai cuts the pumpkin sweetness of this candle, so you won’t get overwhelmed by the scent if you burn it all day. And the bright orange is perfect for the season.

Cost: $US42 on Nest Fragrances

You don’t have to play the song of the same name when you burn Bath and Body Work’s “sweater weather” candle, but it is suggested.

Not only does this candle have an adorable name, but it also has surprising fall scents that you might not have even realised you’d been craving. Sage, eucalyptus, and fresh wood will make you think of the crunch of fallen leaves and campfires.

Cost:$US14.50 on Bath & Body Works (reduced from $US24.50)

Apple cider fans will be clamoring for this candle from Anthropologie.

Anthropologie Capri blue spiced cider candle tin.

Cinnamon and apple combine for the bulk of this scent, but berries and grapes are added in too for a more piquant smell. And the red container is just as appropriate for Christmas as it is Thanksgiving, so you can use it for months to come.

Cost:$US16 on Anthropologie

Real maple leaves and birch twigs are embedded into Crate & Barrel’s maple-scented candle.

This candle has an inviting cinnamon scent, but it’s the stunning exterior that makes it really stand out. The leaves and twigs within the candle literally bring the fall environment inside.

Cost:$US16.95 on Crate & Barrel

The “hello fall” candle from Etsy has a subtle design but a strong scent.

Although its colour scheme is neutral, this “hello fall” candle gives off hot cider, cinnamon, clove, apple, and nutmeg scents. You’ll be burning it until all the leaves fall to the ground.

Cost:$US17.99 on Etsy

Williams Sonoma’s spiced chestnut candle offers a comforting and inviting scent.

The smell of chestnuts alone is delightful, but the additions of cinnamon and clove to this candle give it a spicy edge.

Cost:$US19.95 on Williams Sonoma

Combine your two favourite fall scents with this maple pumpkin candle from DW Home.

This candle is almost sickly sweet, with notes of maple, caramelised sugar, and honeyed pancake batter, but toasted nuts and pumpkin cut the zing a bit. It’s the ideal addition to a lazy fall morning.

Cost:$US12 – $US16 on DW Home

