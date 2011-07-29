14 Hilarious Fake Twitter Accounts You Need To Follow

Twitter is awesome for following news and people you care about, but it’s also a wonderful form of entertainment.We’ve put together some of the funniest fake Twitter accounts you need to follow.

@Queen_UK

The Queen is always formal, and always funny.

@falsestevejobs

Fake Steve hasn't tweeted in a few months, but looking through his old tweets guarantees a good laugh for any Apple fan.

In this tweet, he makes fun of Apple VP Phil Schiller.

@BPGlobalPR

BPGlobalPR is a clever and satirical take on BP's communications department in the wake of the Gulf oil spill.

@NotGaryBusey

This fake Gary Busey Twitter account is almost as incredibly depressed, vulgar, and hilarious as the real washed up actor.

Warning: often-graphic content

@Lord_Voldemort7

The Dark Lord always provides insightful and funny satires on the Harry Potter world.

@DeathStarPR

DeathStar PR isn't your ordinary communications firm.

@Nick_Nolte

Fake Nick Nolte is another washed up actor, and he might even be more disgustingly funny than Fake Gary Busey when he tweets about pop culture. In this case, he's making fun of Anthony Weiner.

Warning: often-graphic content

@FakeRexGrossman

NFL quarterback Rex Grossman tweets insults at other football players.

@Jesus_M_Christ

Jesus tweets about his rivalries with other religious and magical people.

Warning: often-graphic content

@DarthVader

The Sith Lord tweets consistently funny Star Wars humour, as well as about blowing up Apple's WWDC conference at the request of 'some droid.'

@HAL9000_

The infamous super-intelligent onboard computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey is still vengeful.

@petermolydeux

World-renowned video game designer and philosopher Peter Molyneux is famous for creating games that provide very intense emphathic experience and 'revolutionary' gameplay mechanics.

Fake Peter is a hilarious caricature of the real deal.

@fakeAPstylebook

The AP Stylebook is the journalist's writing Bible. The Fake AP Stylebook, on the other hand, provides a 'unique perspective' on writing.

@PimpBillClinton

The lovely President Bill Clinton shares his sentiments on ways to raise money.

Warning: often-graphic content

@FriendFromHS

You know that friend from high school you have that you follow on Twitter, mostly because you feel bad for them? This is that person.

Complete with references to out of style movies, poor grammar/spelling, kids on the way, and an innocently proactive attitude.

