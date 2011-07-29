14 Hilarious Fake Twitter Accounts You Need To Follow

Photo: AP
Twitter is awesome for following news and people you care about, but it’s also a wonderful form of entertainment.We’ve put together some of the funniest fake Twitter accounts you need to follow.
Fake Steve hasn't tweeted in a few months, but looking through his old tweets guarantees a good laugh for any Apple fan.
In this tweet, he makes fun of Apple VP Phil Schiller.
BPGlobalPR is a clever and satirical take on BP's communications department in the wake of the Gulf oil spill.
This fake Gary Busey Twitter account is almost as incredibly depressed, vulgar, and hilarious as the real washed up actor.
Warning: often-graphic content
Fake Nick Nolte is another washed up actor, and he might even be more disgustingly funny than Fake Gary Busey when he tweets about pop culture. In this case, he's making fun of Anthony Weiner.
Warning: often-graphic content
Jesus tweets about his rivalries with other religious and magical people.
Warning: often-graphic content
The Sith Lord tweets consistently funny Star Wars humour, as well as about blowing up Apple's WWDC conference at the request of 'some droid.'
World-renowned video game designer and philosopher Peter Molyneux is famous for creating games that provide very intense emphathic experience and 'revolutionary' gameplay mechanics.
Fake Peter is a hilarious caricature of the real deal.
The AP Stylebook is the journalist's writing Bible. The Fake AP Stylebook, on the other hand, provides a 'unique perspective' on writing.
The lovely President Bill Clinton shares his sentiments on ways to raise money.
Warning: often-graphic content
You know that friend from high school you have that you follow on Twitter, mostly because you feel bad for them? This is that person.
Complete with references to out of style movies, poor grammar/spelling, kids on the way, and an innocently proactive attitude.
