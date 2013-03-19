32 Advertisers Doing Amazing Things With Facebook's Timeline

This is the third of a six-part series called “The Social Wave.” This series examines how social media is changing the advertising landscape. “The Social Wave” is sponsored by ShareThis.



Burberry is a master of the Facebook Timeline.

Photo: Burberry

Facebook’s Timeline feature — which arranges your entire history of photo uploads and status updates into a scrollable continuum —has been around for more than a year now.It offers advertisers a big, bright palette onto which they can pour the most creative imagery they’ve got. We highlighted those companies who were best at it last year.

When Facebook rolls out its new News Feed redesign, many of these photos and videos are going to appear even bigger. A brand’s Timeline cover photo will become even more prominent in others’ News Feeds.

Here are our top picks, from the world’s biggest advertiser — Procter & Gamble — to niche labels such as J Brand.

