The New Facebook Is All About Apps—Here Are 10 We Can't Wait To Use

Facebook’s revitalized Open Graph platform will integrate apps on a whole new level.
Start watching a movie, and your friends will see it in their News Ticker. If they click it, they can start watching right there with you.
The same goes for music, games, and even cooking(!).
Facebook demoed a bunch of apps to show how it’ll work, and we’ve picked our favourites.
9. Words With Friends moves will soon show up in the Ticker. Click a link and start a new game with a friend.
8. If you're cooking a meal, post a status about it and others can check out the recipe you're using on Foodspotting.
7. Kobo eReaders can alert Facebook when you finish a book. Now it'll happen automatically and populate your timeline accordingly.
6. Turntable.fm is fun, but will be even more fun once you don't have to leave Facebook to use it and invite friends to your DJ set.
3. Spotify and other music streaming services make listening to music with friends simple. See a friend playing a song in your ticker, and instantly start listening with them.
2. Netflix won't be available immediately in the US, but soon, you'll be able to see a friend watching a movie, then start watching right with them.
1. BONUS: It will all work on your smartphone. Finally, Facebook apps will work no matter what device you're using.
