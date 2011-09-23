The New Facebook Is All About Apps—Here Are 10 We Can't Wait To Use

Facebook’s revitalized Open Graph platform will integrate apps on a whole new level.



Start watching a movie, and your friends will see it in their News Ticker. If they click it, they can start watching right there with you.

The same goes for music, games, and even cooking(!).

Facebook demoed a bunch of apps to show how it’ll work, and we’ve picked our favourites.

