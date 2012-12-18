These Are The Highest-Rated Facebook Games Of 2012

Photo: JD Lasica
Facebook has released its list of the top-rated social games of 2012.It generated the list using Facebook users’ ratings of the games and measuring engagement throughout the year.
There are games from all genres represented, including some popular favourites as well as some sleeper hits we had never heard of before.
This game brings more than 90 levels of solitaire with an Egyptian theme right to your Facebook account.
Nearly everyone loves gem-matching games, and Ruby Blast Adventures offers the same kind of fun as you play an archaelogist digging through bedrock.
This game combines trivia questions and strategic territory control as you battle opponents for control of the map.
Here's another world-building simulation that puts you in charge of a city, raising an army, and battling evil trolls.
Already an App Store mainstay, the iPhone favourite is big on Facebook as well.
Fancy yourself a tactical genius? Put your skills to the test by battling your friends as a ninja.
Guide your heroes through a dungeon and slay enemies to accumulate treasure and weapons.
Everyone loves Jurassic Park. Why not bring your own dinosaur park to life with Jurassic Park Builder?
This game appears to be most popular in Turkey, but if you're a fan of roleplaying games and live elsewhere, you may want to give it a try. You can join a 'union' of other players to go off and have adventures together.
More matching game fun. Line up three or more blocks of the same colour to get points for them, but make sure to get more points than your friends.
Yep, another matching game. Line up the different kinds of candy to earn points for it.
Pick a car, race it, upgrade, and go even faster. This game uses officially licensed cars from Audi, BMW, Ford, and more.
ChefVille puts you in charge of a kitchen to virtually prepare food as best you can.
Whether you'd rather play or manage a team, Baseball Heroes lets you put your skills to the test. Earn experience points to work your way from the minors up into the major leagues.
This game seems most comparable to the beloved FarmVille. Build a virtual farm to raise animals and harvest crops.
The popular Pictionary-esque game has you going back and forth with a friend to take turns drawing pictures and guessing what they are.
Superhero fans, take note. Play as your favourite S.H.I.E.L.D. agent to fight the bad guys.
Join an existing clan and make your name, or start one of your own and go adventuring in the game's world. Battle goblins and rival clans.
Fancy yourself a wordsmith? Prove your mettle by beating your friends at this word scramble game reminiscent of Boggle.
The giant franchise heavyweight of Facebook gaming is still here, and people are still tending their virtual farms.
Rovio put a social spin on its bird ballistics with Angry Birds Friends. Collaborate with your friends to defeat the famous pigs.
Dodge trains and collect coins as you do your best to survive each of these high-speed levels.
A straightforward game title with a straightforward conceit--steer your bike through physics-defying levels as you race to the finish line.
Breed and raise dragons in a world of fantasy. Then, when you're ready, fight them against your friends' creature.
A Name That Tune type of game, it plays a song sample for you and has you guess the name. Challenge your friends to beat your score.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.