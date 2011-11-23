These Awesome Explorer Yachts Will Transport You To The Ends Of The Earth

Photo: Boat International

If you want to escape the usual boating crowd and get away to exotic places such as Patagonia, Alaska, and the Amazon, an explorer yacht is the way to go.Paul Allen’s 414-foot megayacht, the Octopus, may be the best known example of an explorer yacht, having ventured as far as Ushuaia, Argentina, known as the “end of the world.”



These maidens aren’t always the prettiest ships, but they are a luxurious way to travel to your far off destination.

And most have all the amenities you’ll need right on board.

Our friends at Boat International have come up with a list of some of the most awesome explorer yachts on the market and we’ve added a few of our own.

