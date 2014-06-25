CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Who Are The Best Executive Assistants In America?

20th Century Fox How powerful is your executive assistant?

Call for nominations!

Behind every executive is an assistant who makes stuff happen.

We’re not talking about low-on-the-totem-pole employees who get coffee and dig up unpublished “Harry Potter” manuscripts for their bosses.

For our list of Most Powerful Executive Assistants In America, we want to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes operators who carry decision-making power at their companies, and make an impact in the lives of their employers, co-workers, and clients. We’re looking to include assistants in all industries, from finance to tech to entertainment.

Nominate a powerful executive assistant by sending an email to [email protected], including the executive assistant’s name, email address, a brief description of their role and impressive feats, and any relevant website links.

To be eligible, candidates must work in the United States.

We’ll be accepting nominations through Friday, July 4.

Thanks!

