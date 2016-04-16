12 everyday stretches to stay flexible and fit at any age

When it comes to stretching out your muscles, there are a lot of options to choose from.
To boil it down, we turned to Marilyn Moffat, a professor of physical therapy at New York University and the author of “Age Defying Fitness,” She took us through the best basic stretches that work for practically everyone.
Use these illustrations as your guide and try some of the stretches that will help keep you flexible and fit at any age.
Remember: If you have existing muscle problems or if any of these stretches is uncomfortable, don’t do it. Instead, consult a physical therapist.
First things first: Get seated with good posture. Having good posture will help you do these stretches correctly.
Business Insider
To start, we'll go through some neck rotations. Be sure to hold each side for 30 to 60 seconds. This applies to all stretches.
Business Insider
For the neck tilt, be sure to pull your left arm down toward the floor, either holding onto the chair or just pulling down.
Business Insider
Business Insider
For this pose, a little bend is all you need. It's just enough to stretch out your spine without going too far.
Business Insider
For the back scratch stretch be sure the top palm is facing toward the body while the bottom palm faces out.
Business Insider
For the heel chord stretch, you should feel your back leg's muscles feeling the stretch, especially along the calf.
Business Insider
Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.