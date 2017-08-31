I've written about a lot of great tech, but these are the gadgets I use every day

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

While my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone are the three pillars of my digital life, they wouldn’t be nearly as powerful without some accessories. I have hyper-specific tools for once-in-a-while tasks, but I wanted to highlight the tech accessories that I use every day without fail.

These accessories allow me the get the most out of those main products, and ultimately add a whole lot of value to my tech life. They save me time and allow me to do things I wouldn’t be able to otherwise, whether that means letting me stay productive or helping me to relax.

I’ve written about some of these products before, but others haven’t merited their own post yet. The best part about these products is that a lot of them can work together, as opposed to being siloed — that’s what makes them easy to use daily.

More from Insider Picks:

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Insider Picks operate independently of Allure Media’s advertising editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.