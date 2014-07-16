The 25 Best Universities In Europe

Wikipedia St. John’s College library at the University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge is the best college in Europe, according to a new list from the Center for World University Rankings.

The University of Oxford and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich also held top spots on the list.

The CWUR, which is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, looks at the quality of education, prestige of faculty members, and quality of faculty research at each university to compile its annual list.

In addition to Cambridge and Oxford, the United Kingdom had five other schools in the top 25 European universities. Other countries strongly represented on the list include Switzerland, Germany, and France.

In addition to holding top spots on the European list, Cambridge and Oxford are also ranked as the fourth and fifth best colleges in the world, respectively. Harvard University took the number one global spot.

Here are the top 25 universities in Europe, via the CWUR (click to enlarge):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.