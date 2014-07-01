The 10 Best Espresso Machines You Can Buy For Your Home

Shutterstock Starbucks-quality craftsmanship in your kitcheb.

A great cup of coffee can start your day off right. With so much riding on the line, you want it done right.

We turned to the experts at FindTheBest to help us track down the 10 best espresso machines you can buy.

FindTheBest ranked the espresso machines based on three criteria: machine class type, length of warranty, and size of water tank (the more amount of water the machine holds, the more stable the water temperature is — making the taste of espresso more consistent).

Save yourself the trip to Starbucks and invest in one of these.

10. Jura-Capresso Giga 5 13623 ($5,599)

If you want the most convenient way to prepare coffee, this super-automatic espresso machine does everything for you. From grinding the beans, to brewing, to ejecting the spent grounds with the push of a button, the 87-ounce Jura-Capresso Giga 5 is perfect for beginner baristas.

9. Pasquini Livia G4 Automatic ($3,145)

The Pasquini Livia G4 Automatic uses a high pressure pump that forces water through the grinds, resulting in a better tasting cup of espresso. Every cup is steaming — the machine’s stainless steel design retains heat well and won’t corrode over time.

The Jura-Capresso IMPRESSA S9 One Touch is for brewers on the go.

8. Jura-Capresso IMPRESSA S9 One Touch ($3,300)

In caffeine-related emergencies, the Jura-Capresso IMPRESSA S9 is equipped with dual-boilers, so the machine can brew coffee and steam milk simultaneously. This speeds up the espresso-making process. It also has an integrated coffee grinder, which quickens preparation and clean-up.

7. Jura-Capresso IMPRESSA Z7 ($3,199)

For the coffee aficionado with wide tastes, this pump-driven machine makes 11 different specialty drinks, including ristretto, espresso, latte, macchiato, and cappuccino. The Jura-Capresso IMPRESSA Z7 can prepare two specialty cups at once — or for more ambitious gatherings, brew up to 91 espresso shots in a single tank fill.

6. Cuisinart EM-100 ($179)

Amateur at-home baristas can experiment with coffee-making without a huge financial investment. The bargain Cuisinart EM-100 is smaller, resulting in somewhat less stable water temperature, but it still has automated controls for pump pressure and water temperature like a semi-automatic machine.

5. Krups XP5240 ($299)

This automatic espresso machine is pump-driven, for a better tasting cup every time. Perfectionists will delight in the Krups XP5240‘s separate steam wand, which can be used to manually steam the milk for espresso and latte drinks and control the amount of foam.

4. Cuisinart EM-200 ($199)

Another bang-for-your-buck brewing system, the Cuisinart EM-200 costs $US1,000 less than the average super-automatic espresso machine. One of the most affordable machines on the market, it doesn’t compromise on quality — the 69-ounce tank has a single boiler with heat exchanger so you can brew and steam milk at the same time.

3. Breville 800ESXL ($349)

The general school of thought is that a great tasting espresso shot should be brewed with nine bars of pressure, or nine times the atmospheric pressure at sea level. The Breville 800ESXL goes above and beyond, forcing water through the coffee grinds at 15 bars of pressure.

2. Ascaso Steel BAR ($900)

The Ascaso Steel BAR allows drinkers to customise the flavour of the espresso, by manually engaging the pump that controls water flow. With a 169-ounce water tank, this machine is a beast capable of yielding 164 shots.

1. Rancilio Silvia ($639)

