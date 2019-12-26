30 of the best environmental photos of 2019 reveal the wonder and anguish of our planet

Terray Sylvester/ReutersThese photos show how we saw the natural world in 2019.

Some of these photos showcase familiar natural phenomena like falling snow.

Navesh Chitrakar/ReutersA woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Hoarfrost, shown here, occurs when cold air is extra moist and foggy. That leads frost patterns to become larger and more intricate. The Weather Channel calls it “frost on steroids.”

Pavel Mikheyev/ReutersHoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Sources: The Weather Channel, Reuters

This year, the “Dubak” challenge, which involves tossing boiling water into the air and watching it freeze, went viral in Russia. The trick caught on as temperatures in parts of eastern Russia dropped lower than normal in February, reaching negative 58 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ilya Naymushin/ReutersWinter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova throws hot water into subzero air during sunset outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Source: Reuters

This year, research on superbolts showed the bolts can be 1,000 times more energetic than regular lightning (shown below). Superbolts usually occur in the northern hemisphere over water, but scientists aren’t sure what causes them.

Darrin Zammit Lupi/ReutersA lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta.

Source: Business Insider

People in some parts of the world saw a lunar eclipse in January. It was referred to as a “super blood wolf moon” because the full moon fell in the month of January and the moon was particularly close in its orbit around Earth.

Yves Herman/ReutersThe moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse in Brussels.

Source: Business Insider

The Northern Lights are magical. They appear at high altitudes when charged solar wind particles hit the earth’s atmosphere.

Alexander Kuznetsov/ReutersThe Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Lapland, Finland.

Source: Reuters

Rain in southern California last winter created the perfect conditions for “super blooms,” which were so bold they could be seen from space.

Lucy Nicholson/ReutersA woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California.

Sources: Business Insider

Some of the best environmental photos show what it’s like to deal with the effects of climate change. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.

Mohammed Salem/ReutersA Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip.

Source: Associated Press

According to an analysis by scientists with the group World Weather Attribution, climate change made the summer heatwave at least five times more likely.

Kevin Coombs/ReutersA woman relaxes on the beach as temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius in Deauville, France.

Source: Business Insider, World Weather Attribution

Greece’s “gulf of plastic corals” was another reminder of the damaging effects of human activity. Divers coined the term for the area near Andros island after they pulled thousands of plastic bags from the sea there.

Stelios Misinas/ReutersPlastic waste at the bottom of the sea off the island of Andros, Greece.

Source: Business Insider, Reuters

A crab fisherman in Brazil told Reuters that his daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago because the waterline is about 10 feet further inland due to melting in the Arctic.

Nacho Doce/ReutersFisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, Bahia state, Brazil.

Source: Reuters

In February, the UK saw its warmest winter day on record. This fire started in West Yorkshire the following day and spread rapidly because of the warm, dry conditions. Witnesses described the scene as “apocalyptic,” according to the Guardian.

Jon Super/ReutersA fire burns on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain.

Source: The Guardian, Reuters

This year, researchers recorded more than 195,000 fires in Brazil.

Ricardo Moraes/ReutersA tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil.

Source: Business Insider

Many of the fires in the Brazilian Amazon were started by farmers and loggers seeking to use the land for industrial or agricultural purposes.

Ueslei Marcelino/ReutersAn aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil.

Source: Business Insider

Land-clearing fires are set each year in the Brazilian Amazon, but warmer temperatures and drier conditions linked to climate change make it easier for blazes to get out of control.

Ueslei Marcelino/ReutersThe carcass of a cow lies along a tract of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil.

Source: Business Insider

In July, the Amazon shrunk by 519 square miles — a new monthly record for deforestation there.

Ueslei Marcelino/ReutersIndigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands in the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil.

Source: Business Insider

Recently, prominent scientists warned that because of deforestation, the Amazon is “teetering on the edge” of an irreversible threshold that could turn it into a savanna.

Bruno Kelly/ReutersA view of a deforested area at the National Forest Bom Futuro in Rio Pardo, Rondonia state, Brazil.

Source: Business Insider

Fires also ravaged an ecological conservation area in Bolivia over the summer. This armadillo was blinded by the heat from a wildfire, veterinarian Jerjes Suarez told Reuters.

David Mercado/ReutersA blinded armadillo walks in Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in Bolivia.

Source: Reuters

In Greenland, meanwhile, melting ice makes hunting sea animals more challenging.

Lucas Jackson/ReutersSeal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.

Source: Insider

In Switzerland, melting glaciers are leading the land around ski resorts to become unstable and prone to avalanches.

Arnd Wiegmann/ReutersWorkers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland.

Sources: Reuters, Business Insider

To reduce melting, this Swiss glacier was covered with a tarp to insulate the ice and reflects back sunlight. Glaciologist David Volken told Metro UK that using this covering slows down summer melting by 50% to 70%.

Arnd Wiegmann/ReutersParts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland.

Source: Metro UK

South Korea’s air quality is the worst of any country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The issue was designated a disaster this year, enabling the government to use emergency funds.

Kim Hong-Ji/ReutersA woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul.

Source: Reuters

After a years-long drought, Chennai — the sixth-largest city in India — all but ran out of water in 2019. More than 6 million people live in the area, and Chennai’s water authority cut the entire city’s piped water supply by 40% from June to November.

P. Ravikumar/ReutersA shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India.

Sources: Business Insider, The Hindu

The city’s water shortage is officially over, but the Hindu reported in November that 3,100 streets in Chennai still didn’t have water.

P. Ravikumar/ReutersA woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India.

Source: The Hindu

India’s sacred Yamuna river, meanwhile, is so polluted that it’s been deemed “dead.” That’s not snow in this photo — it’s toxic foam. The river is the main source of water for 19 million people in New Delhi.

Adnan Abidi/ReutersHindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi.

Source: CBS News

Other parts of the world are getting too much water. Record-breaking rain hit areas of Spain in July, and the resulting flooding killed at least six people.

Susana Vera/ReutersCars lie on a riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain.

Sources: Reuters, The Guardian

Record-breaking high tides flooded Venice three times in one week in November. Sea levels around the city are rising because of climate change.

Manuel Silvestri/ReutersA woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice.

Sources: Washington Post, Reuters

Elsewhere in Italy, the Stromboli volcano erupted twice in two months.

Antonio Parrinello/ReutersLava spurts from the Stromboli volcano after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the island of Stromboli, Italy.

Source: Yahoo News

After residents of Kapoho, Hawaii, fled their homes due to the Kilauea volcano eruption in 2018, many returned this year to the sites where their houses stood.

Terray Sylvester/ReutersDiane Cohen, 64, returns to plant a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, Hawaii.

Source: Reuters

The 1986 accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine reentered the spotlight this year following the release of HBO’s “Chernobyl” miniseries. Some travel companies saw a 40% increase in Chernobyl tourism over the summer, according to Reuters.

Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersVisitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine.

Sources: Reuters

