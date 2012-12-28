The Most Memorable Entertainment Photos Of 2012

Photo: Joel Ryan / AP

Beyoncé’s baby was finally shown to the world, Tupac resurrected for a hologram performance, and George Clooney was arrested. We gathered together the most memorable celebrity moments of the year in pictures.



From Angelina’s leg to Clint Eastwood’s bizarre chair stare, these are the best photos of 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.