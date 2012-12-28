The Most Memorable Entertainment Photos Of 2012

Photo: Joel Ryan / AP
Beyoncé’s baby was finally shown to the world, Tupac resurrected for a hologram performance, and George Clooney was arrested. We gathered together the most memorable celebrity moments of the year in pictures.
From Angelina’s leg to Clint Eastwood’s bizarre chair stare, these are the best photos of 2012.
February 18: The Prudential centre in Whitney Houston's hometown of Newark, N.J. displayed a marquee in memory of the late singer.
February 26: Angelina Jolie's black velvet Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high split inspired the Twitter feed @AngiesRightLeg.
February 26: One of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's last photos together at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party before their divorce announcement at the end of June.
March 16: George Clooney and his father Nick were arrested during a protest at the Sudanese Embassy in Washington, D.C.
March 29: Lindsay Lohan left Los Angeles Superior Court smiling after a progress report ended her supervised probation.
April 6: Amanda Bynes' mugshot after being arrested for allegedly hitting a police car while intoxicated.
August 30: We can't forget Clint Eastwood's bizarre speech with an empty chair representing President Obama during the Republican National Convention.
September 17: Prince William and Kate Middleton danced with the women of the Vaiku Falekaupule in Tuvalu.
September 28: Jay-Z performing his first concert opening up the Barclays concert in Brooklyn, New York.
October 9: Dave Matthews Band performed for the Dalai Lama at Syracuse University's One World Concert.
October 29: Al Roker tweeted this photo of himself at Point Pleasant, New Jersey during Hurricane Sandy.
November 29: Rihanna instagrammed this photo with Chris Brown convincing everyone she was back with the singer.
December 4: Rihanna came out from behind a veil of smoke to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
